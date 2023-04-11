Power Plant Control System Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2021 - 2030 | AMR Study

Power Plant Control System Market Size

Power Plant Control System Market is Expected to Reach $10.4 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power plant control systems are the system used to regulate, monitor and control power plants. Power plant control systems can be categorized on the basis of systems which include automatic and manual. Automatic operation or automatic control system means that electrical devices are part of automatic control sequences executed in an automation controller. This requirement applies only to those devices that interact with process control. In addition, software such as SCADA, and DCS are part of the automatic control system. Moreover, the manual control system includes an excitation system, switchgear, and others. The global power plant control system market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Furthermore, control systems play an important role in power stations such as APC which controls the amount of fuel, water, and air supplied to the boiler, and SQC which controls the start and stop of the plant. Power plant control systems are also used in the oil & gas industry, heavy industries, and many other mechanical industries.

The rapid expansion of cities led to an increase in the demand for pipeline natural gas (PNG) which increased the demand for SCADA thereby acting as the major driving factor for the market. Furthermore, the rise in population led to an increase in the demand for electricity which increased the demand for the power plant control system market. Moreover, rapidly increasing industrialization also led to an increase in pulp & paper mills, sugar mills, power plants, and power grids thereby increasing the demand for the power plant control system market throughout the forecast period.

The setting up of power plants and sub-stations requires huge capital investment for the installation of equipment and software, as well as training. Furthermore, some of the plants are installed in remote locations for maintaining and controlling the systems, as well as for gathering real-time data. However, huge capital investment and special training act as restraining factors for market growth.

The power plant control system industry is segmented on the basis of component, plant type, application, solution, and region.

On the basis of components, the power plant control system market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of plant type, it is divided into coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, renewables, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into boiler & auxiliaries’ control, generator excitation & electrical control, turbine & auxiliaries control system, and others). On the basis of the solution, it is categorized into supervisory control & data acquisition, plant asset management, distributed control system, programmable logic controller, and plant lifecycle management. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in this report include ABB, Emerson, Endress+Hauser, General Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Rockwell, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. Additional growth strategies such as acquisition and partnership, are also adopted to attain key developments in the power plant control system market trends.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Power Plant Control System Market

- COVID-19 has impacted various industries due to shut down of different industrial operations and disrupted supply chains. Maximum companies halted their operation due to less workforce.

- Furthermore, import and export activities were significantly impacted, which, hampered the industries that used power plant control systems and as a result affected the power plant control system market.

- The automotive, glass, and gas industry has been negatively impacted by the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This has further declined the power plant control system demand due to a disrupted supply chain.

- Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have a negative impact on the development of global power plant control system market growth during the pandemic period.

Key findings of the study

- By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020 in terms of volume

- As per global power plant control system market analysis, by component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- On the basis of the solution, the Distributed Control System (DCS) segment holds the largest market share in 2020 in terms of value.

- On the basis of application, the turbine & auxiliaries control system segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

- On the basis of plant type, the coal segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

