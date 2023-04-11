Cyclohexylbenzene Market Size, Industry Share And Growth Trajectory For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Cyclohexylbenzene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cyclohexylbenzene market. As per TBRC’s cyclohexylbenzene market forecast, the cyclohexylbenzene market size is expected to grow to $2.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

The growth in the cyclohexylbenzene market is due to rising growth in the electronics industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cyclohexylbenzene industry share. Major cyclohexylbenzene companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, TCI Chemicals, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Alfa Chemistry.

Cyclohexylbenzene Market Segments
•By Product Type: Standard, High Purity
•By Application: Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical Production
•By Geography: The global cyclohexylbenzene industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cyclohexylbenzene refers to a bicyclic hydrocarbon formed by directly linking a cyclohexane and benzene ring. It is heated with hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst, causing partial hydrogenation to produce cyclohexene, which is then alkylated to form cyclohexylbenzene. It acts as a lithium-ion battery electrolyte additive to improve battery safety and in the manufacture of drugs and many other compounds. Cyclohexylbenzene can also be used for preparing two common intermediates for chemical products: phenol and cyclohexanone. It is widely used in the production of liquid crystal displays (LCD), lithium batteries, and plastics because of its insolubility in glycerol and water.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cyclohexylbenzene Market Trends
4. Cyclohexylbenzene Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cyclohexylbenzene Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

