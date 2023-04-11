Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Size Forecast, Industry Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the soft touch polyurethane coatings market. As per TBRC’s soft touch polyurethane coatings market forecast, the soft touch polyurethane coatings market size is expected to grow to $13.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The growth in the soft touch polyurethane coatings market is due to expansion of the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest soft touch polyurethane coatings industry share. Major players in the soft touch polyurethane coatings global market include The Sherwin Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries Limited, RPM International Inc., Aexcel Corporation.

Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Segments

• By Base Type: Water-based, Solvent-based

• By Product Type: 2K, UV

• By End-Use: Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronic, Furniture, Packaging, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global soft touch polyurethane coatings industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Soft-touch polyurethane coatings are advanced coatings that are solvent-based or water-based and use polyurethane dispersion to provide a soft and smooth feel to coating surfaces. Soft-touch polyurethane coatings give an object a premium feel while also providing scratch-resistant, heat-resistant, and chemical-resistant layers for a variety of applications including automotive, interior wood surfaces, aircraft interiors, and others. It provides additional scratch and UV protection.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Trends

4. Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

