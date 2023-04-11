LCP Connectors Market Size to Reach USD 6,448.4 million By 2030 | TE Connectivity Ltd., Axon' Cable
The LCP connectors market will expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the projected period to reach USD 6,448.4 million (2022-2030)NEW YORK, NY, US, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The LCP connector market is being supported by electronics manufacturing sectors in the APAC region. By 2030, this LCP Connectors Market will have grown by 8.1% CAGR to reach USD 6,448.4 million (2022-2030).
LCP Connectors Market Key Players:
• TE Connectivity Ltd.,
• Japan Aviation Electronics Industry,
• Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company,
• Axon' Cable,
• Celanese Corporation,
• 3M Company,
• Polyplastics Co. Ltd.,
• Cinch Connectivity Solutions,
• OMRON Corporation,
• Solvay SA,
• HARTING Technology Group,
• Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
are just a few of the companies that make up the Wurth Group (Wurth Elektronik).
The super engineered plastic known as liquid crystal polymer has good dimensional stability, thin-wall flowability, high strength, modulus, and impact qualities. It also has flame retardant features and is resistant to a variety of hostile chemicals. Manufacturers are simplifying gadgets to fit more functionality into smaller packaging as a result of the trend towards miniaturisation in many electrical items. For instance, compared to older-style power connections, the spacing between contacts in electrical connectors is thinner than ever and as tiny as 0.2 mm, with gradients surpassing 12.0 mm.
LCPs are also injection moulded into integrated circuit sockets, high-frequency network switches, power modules for solar and wind inverters and converters, specialised high-power electrical connections, and many other precise devices for the same reasons. Electric devices like mobile phones, computers, and tablet PCs are being used more and more often every day. Currently, these gadgets are getting smaller and lighter while also getting cheaper and more powerful with each new generation. The LCP provides the characteristics necessary for the effective development of electrical equipment miniaturisation.
LCP Connectors Market Regional Analysis:
Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Latin America are some of the major geographic areas addressed in the research. For market participants operating on a worldwide scale, North America and Asia Pacific are projected to continue to be very appealing investment locations. APAC now contributes the most money to the worldwide LCP connector market in terms of revenue. In some ways, the region's position in the global market may be characterised by China's dominance in the electronics manufacturing industry. Numerous economic changes have been implemented in China throughout the years, putting the nation in the public eye. India, a neighbouring nation, has also entered the competition in an effort to hasten its own economic growth. This bodes favourably for the APAC LCP market.
Additionally, the fact that several well-known electronic manufacturers have operations in APAC helps the market's prospects there. The LCP connection market in North America is anticipated to grow at a steadily rising CAGR throughout the study period. North America's market is presently worth more than USD 1,300 million.
LCP Connectors Market Segmentation:
a thorough market segmentation study based on connector and region. According to connector type, the market has been divided into categories such as backplane connectors, heavy duty power connectors, D-shaped connectors, power connectors, fibre optic connectors, USB, DVI, and HDMI connectors, solid-state lighting connectors, card edge connectors, rectangular connectors, modular connectors, coaxial connectors, and blade-type power connectors.
More than one-third of the market is accounted for by the rectangular connectors segment. From 2018 to 2023, the category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%. Due to their great endurance, rectangular connectors are becoming increasingly used. They are utilised in robust electrical goods. These connections also come with a variety of locking options, including bayonet, screw, double, and single latches.
The circular connectors market, which is now valued at about USD 1,300 Mn, is in second place. The sector for coaxial connections is anticipated to have the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
