Digital Banking Platform Market Opportunity Analysis

At a CAGR 13.6% Digital Banking Platform Market to Reach $10.87 Bn, Globally, by 2027

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Banking Platform Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Type (Retail Banking and Corporate Banking), and Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global digital banking platform industry generated $3.95 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $10.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key determinants in the market-

Increase in number of internet users, growth in shift from traditional banking to digital banking, and rise in focus of organizations on digitalizing their financial services drive the growth of the global digital banking platform market. Whereas, security and compliance issues impede the market growth. Nevertheless, growth in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the digital banking platform and increased market for cloud-based integrated products are anticipated to usher a number of opportunities in the near future.

Region wise, the digital banking platform market was dominated by North America in 2019 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The major factors that drive the growth of the market in this region include presence of major players and rapid adoption of latest technology in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to booming IT infrastructure and hefty investments from the private and public players in the region.

Segment review

The global digital banking platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, type, mode and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. In terms of deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of type, the market is divided into retail banking and corporate banking. As per banking mode, the market is segmented into online banking and mobile banking. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the digital banking platform market analysis are Appway, COR Financial Solution Ltd., Edgeverve, FIS Global, Fiserv, Inc, nCino, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Temenos, and Vsoft Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Purchase Enquiry

Digital Banking Platform Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Component

SOLUTION

SERVICE

By Deployment Model

ON-PREMISE

CLOUD

By Type

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

BY MODE

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Appway AG, Cor Financial Solution Ltd., Edgeverve (Subsidiary of Infosys), FIS, NCino, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Temenos, Vsoft Corporation

