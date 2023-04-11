With 7.1% CAGR, Wind Energy Market Size 2020 with Presentation Outlook, Horizontal Viewpoint, Global View Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing adoption of renewable sources of energy and the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies are driving the demand

Wind Energy Market Size – USD 99.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1% Increasing investments in the research & development for the technological advancement of the wind energy projects ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Wind Energy Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Wind Energy research in the year 2020.

The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies. Rising initiatives of the government to increase the adoption of sustainable sources of power generation such as solar energy and wind energy in order to reduce the emission levels and enhance the quality of air is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

A form of renewable energy called wind energy uses the wind's energy to produce electricity. The kinetic energy of the wind is captured and turned into electrical energy by wind turbines, which are tall towers with broad blades. A generator is turned by the moving blades, and the electricity it generates can be utilised to power homes, companies, and even cities.

The emergence of technologically advanced platforms, powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, helps users control their energy and reduce the risks by giving prior information about system failures. The increasing investments in the research & development for the production of technologically advanced solar and wind power generation resulted in the cost-effectiveness of the systems. Technological advancements in the wind turbines have resulted in the increased capacity of the wind turbines, reduced the weight of the wind turbine parts, and made the blades stronger and more durable, which has increased the demand for the wind energy system.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

Nordex SE, Acciona, Goldwind, General Electric, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Sinovel Wind Group, Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, Dongfang Electric Corporation

Wind Energy Market – Segmentation Assessment

Location Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offshore

Onshore

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

