Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Size, Share, Scope, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polyglycolic Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polyglycolic acid market. As per TBRC’s polyglycolic acid market forecast, the polyglycolic acid market size is expected to grow to $6.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The growth in the polyglycolic acid market is due to increasing demand in the packaging industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest polyglycolic acid industry share. Major polyglycolic acid manufacturers include Kureha Corporation, Corbion NV, Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co Limited, BMG Incorporated, Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co Limited, Teleflex Incorporated.

Polyglycolic Acid Market Segments

• By Form: Films, Fibers, Other Forms

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Industry: Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global polyglycolic acid industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyglycolic acid is a polymer that is degraded by chemical hydrolysis and is a synthetic absorbable surgical suture with greater strength and flexibility that is absorbed and metabolized by the human body and has a longer period of absorption with very little inflammatory reaction. Polyglycolic acids have applications in general surgery, plastic surgery, general closure, ligatures, pediatrics, and cuticular surgery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Polyglycolic Acid Market Trends

4. Polyglycolic Acid Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Polyglycolic Acid Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



