Medical Aesthetics Market projected to reach USD 32.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2031; GIS

Medical Aesthetics Marketwas valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further up to USD 32.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.3%

COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, April 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Aesthetics Marketwas valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further up to USD 32.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2031).The medical aesthetic is used to treat and improve the aesthetic appearance of a person by treating various conditions, like skin laxity, excessive fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration. Conventionally, it comprises dermatology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery. Aesthetic medicine comprises surgical & non-surgical procedures and a combination of both can be used to enhance an individual’s physical appearance. Additionally, deformities caused due to accidents, trauma, and other congenital disorders are rectified by the use of aesthetic devices (particularly implants). Moreover, aesthetic procedures help reverse the aging process to a certain extent. Adding to that, the importance of physical appeal is on the rise and people across the globe are attracted to products and treatments that will help them retain their youth and beauty.Market DynamicsThere has been a significant increase in the inclination for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures over traditional surgical procedures in the past decade. Minimally invasive/nonsurgical alternatives offer various advantages over traditional surgical procedures, like fewer pain, minimized scarring, and quicker recovery. These procedures are also more economical than traditional surgical procedures. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there was an overall increase of 5.4% in the number of plastic and cosmetic procedures during 2017 and 2018.Emerging countries like China, Brazil, Mexico, and India offer significant opportunities for players operating in the medical aesthetics market . The demand for medical aesthetic devices in these countries is rising owing to rapid growth in medical tourism, the growing adult (aged 20 and above) population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness about aesthetic specialties. The presence of a greater number of surgeons in these emerging countries is also contributing to the growth of the medical aesthetics market.Market Players of the Global Medical Aesthetic MarketThe key players in the global medical aesthetic market are Allergan-AbbVie, Alma Lasers, Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, El.En. S.p.A., Fotonad.o.o., Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Medytox, Inc., SIENTRA, INC., HUADONG MEDICINE CO. LTD. and BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANY, INC. among others.Table of ContentsChapter 1. Market Summary1.1 Market Definition and Scope of the Report1.2 Research MethodologiesChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1 Summary2.2 Key Highlights of the MarketChapter 3. Market Outlook3.1 Market Dynamics3.1.1 Drivers3.1.2 Restraints3.1.3 Opportunities3.2 Porter’s Five Forces3.3 PESTLE Analysis3.4 Value Chain Analysis3.5 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War on the Global Medical Aesthetics MarketChapter 4. Economic Impact of COVID-194.1 Overall Impact of COVID4.2 Impact of COVID on Medical Aesthetics Market4.3 Economic Impact AnalysisGet customized report as per your requirement, speak to our research expert - https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20503 Chapter 5. Global Medical Aesthetics Market by Product5.1 Overview5.2 Facial Aesthetics Products5.2.1 Dermal Fillers5.2.2 Botulinum Toxins5.2.3 Microdermabrasion5.2.4 Chemical Peels5.3 Body Contouring Devices5.3.1 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices5.3.2 Cellulite Reduction Devices5.3.3 Liposuction Devices5.4 Cosmetic Implants5.4.1 Breast Implants5.4.2 Facial Implants5.4.3 Gluteal Implants5.5 Hair Removal Devices5.5.1 Laser Hair Removal Devices5.5.2 IPL Hair Removal Devices5.6 Skin Aesthetic Devices5.6.1 Laser Resurfacing Devices5.6.2 Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices5.6.3 Micro-needling Products5.6.4 Light Therapy Devices5.7 Tattoo Removal Devices5.8 Thread Lift Products5.9 Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners5.10 Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products5.11 Nail Treatment Laser DevicesChapter 6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market by End Users6.1 Overview6.2 Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas6.3 Beauty Centers6.4 Home CareChapter 7. Global Amniotic Products Market by Geography7.1 Overview7.2 North America7.2.1 Overview7.2.2 The US7.2.3 Mexico7.2.4 Canada7.3 Europe7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 The UK7.3.3 Germany7.3.4 France7.3.5 Italy7.3.6 Spain7.3.7 Rest of Europe7.4 Asia Pacific7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 India7.4.3 China7.4.4 Japan7.4.5 Rest of APAC7.5 Rest of the World7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Latin America7.5.3 Middle East and AfricaChapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1 Overview8.2 Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning8.3 Key Developmental Strategies8.3.1 Product Launch8.3.2 Mergers and Acquisition8.3.3 Business Expansion8.3.4 Others (Collaboration, Joint Venture, Product Development)Chapter 9. Company Profiling9.1 Allergan-AbbVie9.1.1 Company Snapshot9.1.2 Business Performance9.1.3 Product Offering9.1.4 Key Developmental Strategies9.1.5 SWOT Analysis9.2 Alma Lasers, Ltd.9.3 Anika Therapeutics9.4 Cutera, Inc.9.5 Cynosure9.6 El.En. S.p.A.9.7 Fotonad.o.o.9.8 Galderma9.9 Johnson & Johnson9.10 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA9.11 Medytox, Inc.9.12 SIENTRA, INC. 