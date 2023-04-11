Medical Aesthetics Market projected to reach USD 32.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2031; GIS

Medical Aesthetics Marketwas valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further up to USD 32.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.3%
COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Aesthetics Marketwas valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further up to USD 32.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2031).
The medical aesthetic is used to treat and improve the aesthetic appearance of a person by treating various conditions, like skin laxity, excessive fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration. Conventionally, it comprises dermatology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery. Aesthetic medicine comprises surgical & non-surgical procedures and a combination of both can be used to enhance an individual’s physical appearance. Additionally, deformities caused due to accidents, trauma, and other congenital disorders are rectified by the use of aesthetic devices (particularly implants). Moreover, aesthetic procedures help reverse the aging process to a certain extent. Adding to that, the importance of physical appeal is on the rise and people across the globe are attracted to products and treatments that will help them retain their youth and beauty.
There has been a significant increase in the inclination for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures over traditional surgical procedures in the past decade. Minimally invasive/nonsurgical alternatives offer various advantages over traditional surgical procedures, like fewer pain, minimized scarring, and quicker recovery. These procedures are also more economical than traditional surgical procedures. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there was an overall increase of 5.4% in the number of plastic and cosmetic procedures during 2017 and 2018.
Emerging countries like China, Brazil, Mexico, and India offer significant opportunities for players operating in the medical aesthetics market. The demand for medical aesthetic devices in these countries is rising owing to rapid growth in medical tourism, the growing adult (aged 20 and above) population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness about aesthetic specialties. The presence of a greater number of surgeons in these emerging countries is also contributing to the growth of the medical aesthetics market.
Market Players of the Global Medical Aesthetic Market
The key players in the global medical aesthetic market are Allergan-AbbVie, Alma Lasers, Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, El.En. S.p.A., Fotonad.o.o., Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Medytox, Inc., SIENTRA, INC., HUADONG MEDICINE CO. LTD. and BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANY, INC. among others.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Market Summary
1.1 Market Definition and Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodologies
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1 Summary
2.2 Key Highlights of the Market
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
3.1 Market Dynamics
3.1.1 Drivers
3.1.2 Restraints
3.1.3 Opportunities
3.2 Porter’s Five Forces
3.3 PESTLE Analysis
3.4 Value Chain Analysis
3.5 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War on the Global Medical Aesthetics Market
Chapter 4. Economic Impact of COVID-19
4.1 Overall Impact of COVID
4.2 Impact of COVID on Medical Aesthetics Market
4.3 Economic Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Medical Aesthetics Market by Product
5.1 Overview
5.2 Facial Aesthetics Products
5.2.1 Dermal Fillers
5.2.2 Botulinum Toxins
5.2.3 Microdermabrasion
5.2.4 Chemical Peels
5.3 Body Contouring Devices
5.3.1 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices
5.3.2 Cellulite Reduction Devices
5.3.3 Liposuction Devices
5.4 Cosmetic Implants
5.4.1 Breast Implants
5.4.2 Facial Implants
5.4.3 Gluteal Implants
5.5 Hair Removal Devices
5.5.1 Laser Hair Removal Devices
5.5.2 IPL Hair Removal Devices
5.6 Skin Aesthetic Devices
5.6.1 Laser Resurfacing Devices
5.6.2 Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices
5.6.3 Micro-needling Products
5.6.4 Light Therapy Devices
5.7 Tattoo Removal Devices
5.8 Thread Lift Products
5.9 Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners
5.10 Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products
5.11 Nail Treatment Laser Devices
Chapter 6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market by End Users
6.1 Overview
6.2 Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas
6.3 Beauty Centers
6.4 Home Care
Chapter 7. Global Amniotic Products Market by Geography
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 The US
7.2.3 Mexico
7.2.4 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 The UK
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 Italy
7.3.6 Spain
7.3.7 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 India
7.4.3 China
7.4.4 Japan
7.4.5 Rest of APAC
7.5 Rest of the World
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Latin America
7.5.3 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning
8.3 Key Developmental Strategies
8.3.1 Product Launch
8.3.2 Mergers and Acquisition
8.3.3 Business Expansion
8.3.4 Others (Collaboration, Joint Venture, Product Development)
Chapter 9. Company Profiling
9.1 Allergan-AbbVie
9.1.1 Company Snapshot
9.1.2 Business Performance
9.1.3 Product Offering
9.1.4 Key Developmental Strategies
9.1.5 SWOT Analysis
9.2 Alma Lasers, Ltd.
9.3 Anika Therapeutics
9.4 Cutera, Inc.
9.5 Cynosure
9.6 El.En. S.p.A.
9.7 Fotonad.o.o.
9.8 Galderma
9.9 Johnson & Johnson
9.10 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
9.11 Medytox, Inc.
9.12 SIENTRA, INC.
