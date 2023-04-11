Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size, Growth And Trends Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Automotive Refinish Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Refinish Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive refinish coatings market. As per TBRC’s automotive refinish coatings market forecast, the automotive refinish coatings market size is expected to grow to $11.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.
The growth in the automotive refinish coatings market is due to rising number of accidents. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive refinish coatings industry share. Major automotive refinish coatings companies include KCC Corporation, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Company Limited, KAPCI Coatings Company.
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segments
• By Product Type: Primer, Basecoat, Clearcoat, Activator, Filler, and Putty
• By Technology: Solvent-borne Coatings, Water-borne Coatings, UV-cured Coatings, High Solid Coatings, Powder Coatings
• By Resin: Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Epoxy
• By Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheeler
• By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket
• By Geography: The global automotive refinish coatings industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automotive refinish coatings are alkyd, polyurethane, and acrylic-based coatings used by body shops and repair centers. Automotive refinish coatings are used in vehicles to cover up damage to the body caused by accidents, stones, or temperature.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size And Growth
……
26. Africa Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
27. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
29. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
