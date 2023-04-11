Stand-Up Pouches Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Stand-Up Pouches Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers stand-up pouches global market research and every facet of the stand-up pouches market. As per TBRC’s stand-up pouches market forecast, the stand-up pouches global market size is expected to reach $32.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The rising demand for packaged food and beverage products is driving the growth of the stand-up pouches market. North America is expected to hold the largest stand-up pouches market share. Major players in the stand-up pouches market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Mondi plc, Sealed Air, The Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Coveris Group, ProAmpac Intermediate.

Stand-Up Pouches Market Segments
1) By Type: Aseptic Stand-up Pouches, Standard Stand-up Pouches, Retort Stand-up Pouches, Hot-filled Stand-up Pouches
2) By Form: Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom, Other Forms
3) By Material: Plastic, Metal/Foil, Paper, Bioplastic
4) By Closure Type: Top Notch, Zipper, Spout
5) By Application: Pet Food, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Homecare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Other Applications

Stand-up pouches refer to flexible packaging that can stand up on its own for display, storage, and use. Stand-up pouches are used to packaged commodities to increase the shelf-life of packaged products providing a barrier against moisture, contaminants, UV rays, and others to safeguard products, transportation, warehousing of products by cutting cost in distribution, convenience in packaging, and other features.

