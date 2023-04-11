Stand-Up Pouches Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Stand-Up Pouches Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Stand-Up Pouches Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers stand-up pouches global market research and every facet of the stand-up pouches market. As per TBRC’s stand-up pouches market forecast, the stand-up pouches global market size is expected to reach $32.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.
The rising demand for packaged food and beverage products is driving the growth of the stand-up pouches market. North America is expected to hold the largest stand-up pouches market share. Major players in the stand-up pouches market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Mondi plc, Sealed Air, The Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Coveris Group, ProAmpac Intermediate.
Stand-Up Pouches Market Segments
1) By Type: Aseptic Stand-up Pouches, Standard Stand-up Pouches, Retort Stand-up Pouches, Hot-filled Stand-up Pouches
2) By Form: Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom, Other Forms
3) By Material: Plastic, Metal/Foil, Paper, Bioplastic
4) By Closure Type: Top Notch, Zipper, Spout
5) By Application: Pet Food, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Homecare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Other Applications
Stand-up pouches refer to flexible packaging that can stand up on its own for display, storage, and use. Stand-up pouches are used to packaged commodities to increase the shelf-life of packaged products providing a barrier against moisture, contaminants, UV rays, and others to safeguard products, transportation, warehousing of products by cutting cost in distribution, convenience in packaging, and other features.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Stand-up Pouches Market Characteristics
3. Stand-up Pouches Market Trends And Strategies
4. Stand-up Pouches Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Stand-up Pouches Market Size And Growth
……
26. Africa Stand-up Pouches Market
27. Stand-up Pouches Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Stand-up Pouches Market
29. Stand-up Pouches Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
