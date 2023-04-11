Cosmetic Preservatives Market Analysis 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Cosmetic Preservatives Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global cosmetic preservatives market size reached US$ 330.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 485.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Cosmetic preservatives represent several ingredients specifically added to inhibit the development of microorganisms and contamination during the formulation, storage, shipment, or use of cosmetic items. They protect the formula and ensure the stability and durability of these products upon getting exposed to moisture and oxygen. Some of the widely available cosmetic preservatives involve natural variants, such as oil extracts from curry leaves, cinnamon, clove bud, etc., and synthetic variants, including parabens, organic acids, formaldehyde releasers, phenoxyethanol, isothiazolinones, etc. They are usually added to face masks, sunscreens, lotions, scrubs, hair conditioners, face powders, soaps, etc. In line with this, cosmetic products can easily get contaminated by fungi and bacteria. Consequently, these preservatives are gaining extensive traction across the globe.

Market Trends

The escalating demand for personalized personal care products and the rising consumer beauty consciousness are primarily driving the cosmetic preservatives market. Additionally, the inflating popularity of these ingredients that are added as antioxidants, antimicrobials, and stabilizers to prevent skin infections and other problems is further bolstering the global market. Besides this, continuous product innovations, such as the development of phenol derivatives as an effective alternative to parabens, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, leading manufacturers are focusing on producing cosmetics with improved shelf-life and organic preservatives to minimize the risks of contamination, owing to their water and oil content, which is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing expenditure capacities of individuals and the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes of these agents are expected to fuel the cosmetic preservatives market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Akema Fine Chemicals

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Chemipol

Clariant AG

Lonza Group AG

Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Symrise AG

Dow Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Synthetic Preservatives

Natural Preservatives

Breakup by Product:

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Releasers

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Inorganic Chemicals

Quaternary Compounds

Organic Acids and their Salts

Others

Breakup by Application:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Toiletries

Fragrances and Perfumes

Makeup and Color Products

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

