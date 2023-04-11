IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 38% Rate Through 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market. As per TBRC’s chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market forecast, the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells global market size is expected to grow to $10.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 38.8%.

The growth in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market is due to increasing occurrences of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market share. Major players in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market include Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Autolus Therapeutics Plc, CARsgen Therapeutics Company Limited.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Segments

• By Target Antigen: CD19, CD22, Other Antigens
• By Application: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Other Applications
• By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Centres, Clinics
• By Geography: The global chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8124&type=smp

The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells refers to genetically engineered cells that fight with cancer cells to treat the disease. The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy is a form of treatment in which the patient's T cells, a particular type of immune system cell, are altered in a lab so they will target cancer cells. Blood from a patient is drawn to get T cells. Then, in the lab, T cells are given the gene for a unique receptor, chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T), that attaches to a particular protein on the patient's cancer cells and helps fight cancer.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chimeric-antigen-receptor-T-CAR-T-cells-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Trends
4. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

