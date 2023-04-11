Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 38% Rate Through 2023-2032

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market. As per TBRC’s chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market forecast, the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells global market size is expected to grow to $10.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 38.8%.

The growth in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market is due to increasing occurrences of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market share. Major players in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market include Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Autolus Therapeutics Plc, CARsgen Therapeutics Company Limited.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Segments

• By Target Antigen: CD19, CD22, Other Antigens

• By Application: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Centres, Clinics

• By Geography: The global chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells refers to genetically engineered cells that fight with cancer cells to treat the disease. The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy is a form of treatment in which the patient's T cells, a particular type of immune system cell, are altered in a lab so they will target cancer cells. Blood from a patient is drawn to get T cells. Then, in the lab, T cells are given the gene for a unique receptor, chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T), that attaches to a particular protein on the patient's cancer cells and helps fight cancer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Trends

4. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

