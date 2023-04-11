Service Robotics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Service Robotics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Service Robotics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s service robotics market forecast, the service robotics market is expected to grow to $125.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 27.4%.
The increasing demand for robots in the healthcare sector is expected to drive the growth of the service robotics industry. North America is expected to hold the largest service robotics industry share. Major players in the service robotics industry include Parrot SA, Aethon Inc., Honda Motor Co Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Yujin Robot Co Ltd., Samsung Group
Service Robotics Market Segments
1) By Type: Professional, Personal And Domestic
2) By Component: Hardware, Software
3) By Environment: Aerial, Ground, Marine
4) By End-User: Healthcare, Defense, Electronics, Automotive, Transportation, Construction, Other End Users
Service robots are machines that carry out valuable activities for people or other machinery, excluding industrial automation tasks. These robots operate through an inbuilt control system and benefit businesses and industries since they can perform time-consuming tasks and improve business efficiency. Service robotics are used to assist human employees in completing various repetitive, tedious, and risky tasks in the services industry.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Service Robotics Market Characteristics
3. Service Robotics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Service Robotics Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Service Robotics Market Size And Growth
……
26. Africa Service Robotics Market
27. Service Robotics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Service Robotics Market
29. Service Robotics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
