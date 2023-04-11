IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Global Workplace Safety Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Companies

The Business Research Company’s “Workplace Safety Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the workplace safety market. As per TBRC’s workplace safety market forecast, the workplace safety market size is expected to reach $19.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.00%.

The growth in the workplace safety market is due to rising occupational injuries and deaths. North America region is expected to hold the largest workplace safety industry share. Major workplace safety market companies include IBM Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Company, Hexagon AB, Appian Corporation, Microsoft Corporation.

Workplace Safety Market Segments

• By System: Environmental Health And Safety, Access Control And Surveillance System, Real Time Location Monitoring
• By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
• By Application: Incident And Emergency Management, Asset Tracking And Management, Personal Protective Equipment Detection
• By Industry: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing And Automobile, Hospitality, Healthcare
• By Geography: The global workplace safety industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Workplace safety are factors that affect the safety, health and well-being of employees. Workplace safety benefits both employees and employers and promotes better working conditions at workplaces. This can include environmental hazards, unsafe working conditions or processes, drug and alcohol abuse, cyber threat and workplace violence.

