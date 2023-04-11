One hundred and fifty Roma families fleeing from Ukraine hosted in Moldova with EU support

About 150 Roma families, refugees from the war in Ukraine, have found shelter on the left bank of the Nistru River thanks to an EU-funded programme.

The refugees were hosted by the local Romani community.

In addition to basic necessities, legal, medical and psychological counselling was offered to the Roma refugees.

Assistance was provided through the ‘Health’ and ‘Education’ platforms, which were involved in providing immediate and permanent assistance.

The platforms were launched and are supported under the European Union Confidence Building Measures programme implemented by the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) Moldova. The programme contributes to building trust between residents on both banks of the Nistru River by involving them in joint development projects.

