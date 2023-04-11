Ukraine: Ternopil launches thermal modernisation of educational facilities with EIB funds

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched a project to improve the energy efficiency of educational institutions in the Western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, as part of the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP).

Preschool educational institution №32 will be the first kindergarten in the city to be modernised and insulated under the programme. The reconstruction started on 3 April and will continue until December 2023. The total cost is estimated at UAH 18 million.

The energy renovation will include roof and floor insulation as well as façade insulation (ventilated façade technology), the installation of energy-efficient windows and doors, a new heating and ventilation system, and low-power LED bulbs. Once the modernisation is complete, the kindergarten will save 61% of its current energy consumption.

The plan for 2023 is to start similar work at two more sites. Subsequently, thermal modernisation will be carried out in another 36 municipal schools and kindergartens in Ternopil. The planned investments amount to €30.5 million. Through thermal modernisation, CO2 emissions in Ternopil will be reduced by 300,000 kg per year, which will benefit more than 220,000 local residents.

