‘Did Lukashenko really want to avoid war?’ Watch the latest episode of YouTube series 

On 22 February, Zerkalo.io, Belarusian independent media, created by a part of the former TUT.BY team, Ukrainian 24 TV, in partnership with EU NEIGHBOURS east and EUvsDisinfo, launched a series of YouTube videos aimed at delivering trusted information and news...

