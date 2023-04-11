Submit Release
Armenia: EU-funded programme holds business courses for farmers from Tavush, Shirak and Lori regions

A project to improve the skills of farmers from the Tavush, Shirak and Lori regions, implemented as part of the EU-funded ‘Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia’ (European Union-GAIA Armenia), has presented the results of its work.

Some 70 farmers and agribusiness representatives, EU-GAIA beneficiaries, sheep, legume and herb farmers attended specialised courses and learned practical techniques for developing business plans, financial modelling and costing processes. Participants developed and presented their agribusiness and farm development plans.

The ‘Agricultural Production, Finance and Business Plan Development’ course took place in Gyumri and Dilijan. It was conducted by the International Centre for Agribusiness Research and Education (ICARE-Armenia) in collaboration with the UNDP in Armenia.

The EU Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia (EU-GAIA) project is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation. The project is jointly implemented by the Austrian Development Agency and UNDP in Armenia.

