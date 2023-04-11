Cash Management System Market to See Competition Rise | Glory, Sopra Steria Group, Finastra

Stay up-to-date with Cash Management System Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Cash Management System market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Cash Management System market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Cash Management System market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle Corporation (United States), HCL Enterprises (United States), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), Glory Ltd. (Japan), Sage Intacct, Inc. (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Sopra Steria Group SA (France), National Cash Management Systems (United States), Aurionpro Solutions Limited (India), Alvara Cash Management Group AG (Germany), Ardent Leisure Management Limited (Sydney), Intimus International Group (Germany), Vista Equity Partners (United States), Finastra (United Kingdom)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cash Management System market to witness a CAGR of 14.41% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Balance & Transaction Processing, Cash Flow Forecasting, Corporate Liquidity Management, Payables & Receivables, Others) by Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Pharmaceutical & Health Care, Government, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Manufacturing & Construction, Others) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)) by Deployment (On-premises, Cloud) by Component (Hardware, Software) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Cash is an important component of current assets and is most essential for business operations. The management of cash is important as it gives an overview of a company's short-term liquidity situation. It can also provide information on the development of the company's mid-term liquidity in the near future. In order to resolve the uncertainty about cash flow prediction and lack of synchronization between cash receipts and payments, the large as well as small & medium-size businesses have adopted cash management systems. In addition, the government support for cashless transaction practice has majorly encouraged the demand for the cash management system market.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of Cashless Transactions Globally
Market Drivers:
• Demand for Easy and Effective Cash Management Processes
• Increasing Use of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Cloud Technology
• Benefit of Multi-Channel Access
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Adopting Cash Management Systems
• Adoption of Smart and Safe Solutions in Businesses
• Increasing Demand for e-Cash Management System
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Cash Management System Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Cash Management System
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Oracle Corporation (United States), HCL Enterprises (United States), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), Glory Ltd. (Japan), Sage Intacct, Inc. (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Sopra Steria Group SA (France), National Cash Management Systems (United States), Aurionpro Solutions Limited (India), Alvara Cash Management Group AG (Germany), Ardent Leisure Management Limited (Sydney), Intimus International Group (Germany), Vista Equity Partners (United States), Finastra (United Kingdom)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Cash Management System Market Study Table of Content
Cash Management System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)] in 2023
Cash Management System Market by Application/End Users [Balance & Transaction Processing, Cash Flow Forecasting, Corporate Liquidity Management, Payables & Receivables, Others]
Global Cash Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Cash Management System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Cash Management System (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
