Teleprotection Market Size, Industry Share, Companies And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Teleprotection Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Teleprotection Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the teleprotection market. As per TBRC’s teleprotection market forecast, the market size is expected to reach $56.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.65%.

The growth in the teleprotection market is due to huge demand in the telecom sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest teleprotection market share. Major teleprotection market companies include ABB Ltd., Alcatel Lucent SA, Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, DNV Kema.

Teleprotection Market Segments

• By Type: Teleprotection Unit, Communication Network Technology, Telecontrol Software and Services

• By Component: Intelligent Electronic Device (IED), Interface Device, Communication Network Components, Teleprotection SCADA

• By Application: Power, Telecom, Information Technology, Oil and Gas Pipelines, Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global teleprotection industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Teleprotection sends command signals quickly to selectively disconnect the defective part, preventing system failure and harm. Teleprotection systems use communications-assisted relay coordination to monitor and protect transmission lines. Together with communication links, protective relays aid in the selective isolation of critical components of high-voltage power lines, transformers, reactors, and other electrical equipment from faults.

