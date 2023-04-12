StorageDNA showcasing new cloud workflows with Avid in their latest DNAfabric v2.5, a UDM platform at NAB Show 2023

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StorageDNA will be showcasing its latest release of DNAfabric v2.5 at NAB 2023. Expanding upon its cloud-optimized, unstructured toolset offering, StorageDNA is adding new features to DNAfabric including a new user interface, new workflows for Avid, and updates to their free online cloud storage optimization tool.
“We are very excited to showcase this release of DNAfabric at NAB 2023. We expect our greatly expanded toolset for Avid and a new user interface will provide major benefits to clients looking to build more hybrid/cloud workflows.” - Tridib Chakravarty (tC), CEO of StorageDNA
“One of the most common requests we get for NEXIS on-premises and NEXIS Cloud solutions is to sync an organization’s multiple NEXIS systems and with StorageDNA’s DNAFabric—now customers can do just that.
Using the existing infrastructure already deployed as part of Avid Edit On Demand, users can easily add this powerful capability with the ability to sync assets that are available in the user interface saving time, driving greater efficiency, and providing peace of mind.”
– Raymond Thompson, Senior Director, Partners and Alliances, Avid Technology
* DNAfabric v2.5 adds multiple workflows designed for Avid Nexis and Avid Edit on Demand. These workflows are designed to maximize the benefits of the cloud while preserving existing investments in on-premises infrastructure.
Key workflows include:
-> Avid Nexis Cloud-Based Ransomware and Disaster Recovery
- A complete set of scanning and cloud-optimized backup/snapshot tools designed to provide the most robust levels of early detection, backup and recovery from modern threats like ransomware.
-> Avid Nexis Cloud Tiering
- A new way to tier to deep cloud storage (AWS Glacier, Glacier Deep, Azure Blob Archive, Wasabi, Blackblaze, Symple Nebula, Seagate LyveCloud, and more). Enables stubs and self-service retrievals compatible with Avid projects, bins, and media workspaces.
-> Avid Nexis to Avid EOD Ingest and Sync
- A fully automated sync tool between Avid Nexis and Avid Edit On Demand allows users to build hybrid workflows to maximize cloud infrastructure. DNAfabric allows editors to collaborate across bins, projects, and media workspaces in multiple locations and the cloud.
2. New User Interface
* A user interface designed for the new breed of “iPhone” users and data managers enables instant, “out-of-the-box” useability and workflow creation requiring minimal training and end-user expertise.
3. Cloud Storage - Cost Optimization Tool
* Updates to the FREE Cloud Storage Cost Optimization Tool will be available allowing end users to accurately predict cloud storage costs across hundreds of tiers and providers of cloud storage. The free tool periodically scans multiple cost APIs across AWS, Google, Azure, and more enabling accurate cost modeling for end users.
NAB 2023: StorageDNA will be at booth N3358. We will also be showcasing our solutions at-
- Avid Booth N1221,
- Microsoft Booth W1529,
- Symply Booth N3175,
- Seagate Booth N1827.
About StorageDNA:
Since 2004, StorageDNA has been revolutionizing the film, video, and broadcast industries with advanced technologies and a commitment to innovation. Our mission is to collaborate with our customers, resellers, and partners to continuously enhance our product offerings and provide unparalleled value with our solutions.
Our powerful solutions power some of the most critical workflows for major film studios, television production companies, sports organizations, government agencies, and Fortune 500 corporations, helping them to work more efficiently and save costs.
