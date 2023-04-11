Transformational Coach Agnes Chau to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agnes Chau is a Transformational Life Coach and Private Consultant trained in various modalities that help people move forward to greater well-being-- physically, mentally, and emotionally. As Agnes guides clients, she teaches them to tap into their Divine Intelligence and unite their conscious and subconscious thoughts. The goal is always to live more freely and successfully, and to become the creator of our own happiness.

Agnes began this new phase of life after a long career in Engineering, where she was honored for Business Innovation, Leadership, and Technical achievements. She continues to participate in business networking events where she is a featured speaker and often introduces audiences to her transformational coaching techniques, such as Psych-K® balancing.

Beyond Agnes’ work as a coach, she helps women hone their power through her volunteer work as a Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Instructor and as the owner of a 501-C-3 concern called The Empowered Heart.

Agnes has been featured on Close Up Radio before and has returned for an intensive examination of aspects of transforming our thoughts—and how to take our mindset from negative patterns that stymie us to the ones that will empower us.

In her three upcoming shows, Agnes will talk about how youthful she appears and how she maintains an energy level that is much different than it was at other times in her life. She will share some of the secrets to growing younger and more vital – including spending more time outdoors.

“It is important to connect with the divine heart and find clarity. Get to know your higher self. And also, your inner child, who deserves the best that life and love have to offer. With time and training, one gains a new perspective on the challenges in life as opportunities for growth.

That is what Agnes said about the forgiveness topic. The last topic in this series that she will focus on is ANTS, those automatic negative thoughts that need to be stomped on (or to put it in kinder words, transformed.) Agnes will explain Psych K®-- a mind balancing technique that is most useful against ANTS-- and alert listeners to other practices that can help one to grow, transform, and achieve the goals we set for our lives, relationships, health, and careers.

Close Up Radio will feature Coach Agnes Chau in interviews with Jim Masters on Thursdays, April 13th and June 8th, and then Doug Llewelyn on May 11th, each episode at 5:00pm EDT

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Agnes or to read one of her articles, visit www.agneschaullc.com