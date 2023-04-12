Artētype Launches Indiegogo for their New Mechanical Keyboard with Anti-Microbial Properties

Launching on Tuesday 18th April, with an exclusive 50% off RRP for early backers

We challenge the current approach of technological products and how they are incorporated into our lives. We don’t just use computers to work, but also to live. We create, socialise, shop and play.” — Anton, Founder of Artētype

LONDON, ENGLAND, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday 18th April 2023, Artētype will launch its highly anticipated mechanical keyboard on Indiegogo, featuring several innovative features including an anti-microbial coating, concealed tablet/phone compartment, multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, mechanical Gateron brown switches, and premium eco-consciously crafted materials.

The Artētype mechanical keyboard has a sleek and unique design that is light and portable, making it the perfect tool for anyone on-the-go. The keyboard is equipped with tactile Gateron switches, providing a satisfying, responsive feedback with every keystroke. The keycaps have an ABS base, which maintain high rigidity and good impact resistance at all times. The caps are plated in aluminium with an anti-microbial varnish, which also helps to maintain the finish and cleanliness of the keys. Backers will be able to choose their switches based on their desired tactility, the options are Gateron Blue and Brown.

The keyboard was developed by a specialist design team based in London. Their team has years of experience designing products around the importance of the user experience. Artētype has been created from a desire to create something that stands apart in the keyboard market. During the pandemic, the management team of a 5 star hotel in London were looking to buy premium anti-bacterial keyboards which would be clean and safe for the guests to use, and would also look appropriate with the hotel's stylish interiors. They couldn’t find anything on the market, and approached the team to develop a solution that was both functional and aesthetic for the space.

From the tactile feedback of the Gateron switches to the clean and visually pleasing design, every detail has been considered to provide an unparalleled typing experience.

"We are excited to share this innovative product with the world and bring something truly unique to the keyboard space”, adds Anton.

The Artētype mechanical keyboard is available for pre-order on Indiegogo starting on Tuesday 18th April 2023. Early backers will receive exclusive discounted reward tiers, making it the perfect time to upgrade their typing experience.

For more information, visit the https://www.artetype.tech

If you’re interested in backing Artētype’s Indiegogo, you can visit their campaign page: https://bit.ly/artetypepreview

