Cyber Security In Energy Market

Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks to Drive the Need for Cyber Security In Energy Sector.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Cyber Security in Energy Market to Reach USD 21.8 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - Vestas, Nordex and Accenture." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global cyber security in energy market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2031.

The rise in need and requirement to keep information, data, and devices secure in the energy sector and surge in risks of cyber-attacks on energy industry for execution of mass operations drive the growth of the global cyber security in energy market. However, high acquisition costs and complexities of cyber security restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in cyber security in energy, such as inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and automations and the rise in adoption of digital practices for various operations in energy sector present new opportunities in the coming years.

The cyber security in energy market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, end user, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By deployment model, the market is fragmented into cloud and on-premises. By enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprises and SMEs. As per end user, it is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on end user, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global cyber security in energy market. The need to implement cost-effective cybersecurity solutions drives the adoption of cybersecurity in the industrial sector. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cyber security in energy market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increase in need for vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ensuring compliance with the leading federal, defense, and industry security standards is the major reason for the adoption of cyber security solutions. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America dominated cyber security in energy market share in 2021. The major factor that contributes toward the growth of cybersecurity in North America is the increase in usage of mobile & web in energy sector. In addition, surge in dependency on internet and digital platforms is another major factor fueling the market growth in this region.

The report on cyber security in energy market analysis includes profiles of key players operating in the cyber security in energy market such as Accenture, IBM Corporation, General Electric, Vestas, Mitsubishi Power, Hitachi Energy Ltd, Nordex, Ansaldo Energia, Baker Hughes, and Elliot Ebara.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global cyber security in the energy market. This is attributed to the fact that with the emergence of COVID-19, the use of cyber security had enabled energy sector to address security issues and facilitate secured information access while remote working.

● In addition, the risk of cyberattacks had increased at a considerable rate in various organizations during the pandemic. This was owing to a rise in internet traffic, which propelled the need for cybersecurity solutions in the energy market. Thus, the pandemic had a positive impact on cyber security in the energy market.

