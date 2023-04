Revolutionizing Drug Delivery: The Growing Importance and Future Trends of Tablet Coatings Market

The tablet coatings market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to its increased utilization in dietary supplements.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tablet coatings market refers to the production and sale of a variety of coatings that are applied to tablets, pills, or capsules to improve their appearance, taste, stability, and ease of swallowing. These coatings are typically made from materials such as polymers, sugars, and waxes, and are available in a range of colors, flavors, and textures. The demand for tablet coatings is driven by the increasing use of pharmaceuticals, vitamins, and dietary supplements, which require coatings to protect the active ingredients and enhance their therapeutic value. The market is also influenced by the growing demand for functional coatings that provide additional benefits such as sustained release, enteric protection, and targeted delivery.

The tablet coatings market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to its increased utilization in dietary supplements and the need for enteric-coated tablets to protect the stomach lining from side effects such as nausea, irritation, and bleeding. According to the report, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž $๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ”% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global tablet coatings market, as huge number of medical college and hospital across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Outpatient department (OPD) for patients took a potential backlog due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the market is expected to gain traction post-pandemic, owing to the increase in update of dietary supplements and other essential tablets.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐จ๐ง ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ:

One of the top impacting factors on the tablet coatings market is the increasing demand for customized coatings that provide specialized functionalities and meet specific regulatory standards. Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies are looking for coatings that not only protect the active ingredients but also enhance their performance, stability, and patient compliance. For example, enteric coatings are used to protect the active ingredients from the acidic environment of the stomach and ensure their release in the intestine, while sustained-release coatings allow for a controlled release of the active ingredients over time.

Another factor is the growing trend towards natural and organic coatings made from plant-based or biodegradable materials, which are considered safer, more sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health and environmental impacts of the products they use and are demanding coatings that are free from harmful additives, allergens, and chemicals.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as spray drying, fluid bed coating, and electrostatic coating is expected to drive the market growth by enabling the production of coatings with higher precision, uniformity, and efficiency. These technologies also offer greater flexibility in terms of batch size, formulation, and application method, which can help reduce the production costs and time-to-market.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ :

Sugar-coated

Film-coated

Enteric-coated

Moisture barrier coatings

Others

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Immediate release

Sustained release

Delayed release

Chewable tablets

Others

๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

Pharmaceutical companies

Nutraceutical companies

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Others

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Each of these segments may have specific needs, preferences, and regulatory requirements, which can influence the demand, pricing, and competition in the tablet coatings market.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tablet coatings market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and a rise in the adoption rate of coated tablet. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in geriatric populations who require more sustained-release tablets for diseases and a rise in awareness regarding the use of tablet coatings for delayed release.

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

Colorcon

Evonik Industries

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Roquette Frรจres

Kerry Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Merck KGaA

Lubrizol Corporation

These companies are involved in the development, production, and supply of a wide range of tablet coatings, excipients, and related services to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries. They compete based on factors such as product quality, innovation, pricing, customer service, and regulatory compliance.

