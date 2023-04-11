Revolutionizing Drug Delivery: The Growing Importance and Future Trends of Tablet Coatings Market

The tablet coatings market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to its increased utilization in dietary supplements.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tablet coatings market refers to the production and sale of a variety of coatings that are applied to tablets, pills, or capsules to improve their appearance, taste, stability, and ease of swallowing. These coatings are typically made from materials such as polymers, sugars, and waxes, and are available in a range of colors, flavors, and textures. The demand for tablet coatings is driven by the increasing use of pharmaceuticals, vitamins, and dietary supplements, which require coatings to protect the active ingredients and enhance their therapeutic value. The market is also influenced by the growing demand for functional coatings that provide additional benefits such as sustained release, enteric protection, and targeted delivery.

The tablet coatings market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to its increased utilization in dietary supplements and the need for enteric-coated tablets to protect the stomach lining from side effects such as nausea, irritation, and bleeding. According to the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟐.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟒.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global tablet coatings market, as huge number of medical college and hospital across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Outpatient department (OPD) for patients took a potential backlog due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the market is expected to gain traction post-pandemic, owing to the increase in update of dietary supplements and other essential tablets.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

One of the top impacting factors on the tablet coatings market is the increasing demand for customized coatings that provide specialized functionalities and meet specific regulatory standards. Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies are looking for coatings that not only protect the active ingredients but also enhance their performance, stability, and patient compliance. For example, enteric coatings are used to protect the active ingredients from the acidic environment of the stomach and ensure their release in the intestine, while sustained-release coatings allow for a controlled release of the active ingredients over time.

Another factor is the growing trend towards natural and organic coatings made from plant-based or biodegradable materials, which are considered safer, more sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health and environmental impacts of the products they use and are demanding coatings that are free from harmful additives, allergens, and chemicals.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as spray drying, fluid bed coating, and electrostatic coating is expected to drive the market growth by enabling the production of coatings with higher precision, uniformity, and efficiency. These technologies also offer greater flexibility in terms of batch size, formulation, and application method, which can help reduce the production costs and time-to-market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Sugar-coated

Film-coated

Enteric-coated

Moisture barrier coatings

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Immediate release

Sustained release

Delayed release

Chewable tablets

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Pharmaceutical companies

Nutraceutical companies

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Each of these segments may have specific needs, preferences, and regulatory requirements, which can influence the demand, pricing, and competition in the tablet coatings market.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tablet coatings market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and a rise in the adoption rate of coated tablet. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in geriatric populations who require more sustained-release tablets for diseases and a rise in awareness regarding the use of tablet coatings for delayed release.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Colorcon

Evonik Industries

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Roquette Frères

Kerry Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Merck KGaA

Lubrizol Corporation

These companies are involved in the development, production, and supply of a wide range of tablet coatings, excipients, and related services to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries. They compete based on factors such as product quality, innovation, pricing, customer service, and regulatory compliance.

