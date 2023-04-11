Navigating the Challenges : The Current State and Future Outlook of the Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by 2021-2031

Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hazardous goods logistics market generated $200 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $382.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hazardous goods logistics market based on Business Type, Operation, Product, Application, and Region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the flammable segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market share. Moreover, the flammable segment is set to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the bio-hazardous segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on business type, the transportation segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting more than nearly three-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as warehousing and value-added services.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding one-third of the global market share. However, Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the global market share in 2031. The Asia-Pacific hazardous goods logistics market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report also covers other regions including LAMEA, Europe, and North America.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By operation, the seaways segment is projected to lead the global hazardous goods logistics market

By business type, the transportation segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By product, the Bio-hazardous segment is projected to lead the global hazardous goods logistics market

By application, the healthcare segment is projected to lead the global hazardous goods logistics market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global hazardous goods logistics market report include Agility, Bollore Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DGD Transports, DHL Supply Chain, DSV, GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Rhenus Logistics, Toll Holdings Ltd., YCH Group, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Yellow Corporation, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

