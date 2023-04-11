Submit Release
FASERIPopedia Partners with TidalWave Productions

A new game using old school role playing rules and expanding, improving and bringing the excitement. In partnership with TidalWave Productions, publishers of 10th Muse, ISIS!, Atlas, Victoria's Secret Service and more.

Los Angeles, CA April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The advent of video games has turned newer generations of children into gamers who have possibly never played tabletop games. But there is an undeniable appeal to tabletop roleplaying games that only people who have played can appreciate.

FASERIPopedia aims to be a gamemasters' guidebook for the modern player playing a superhero or super-powered game. Following the guidelines, you can develop your characters with their abilities, create stories, define the rules for combat, outline a ranking system for heroes and villains, choose the amount of damage to be delivered, and much more.

FASERIPopedia covers every aspect of tabletop roleplaying games using Open Game Content in this informational guidebook for gamemasters and players. Even players new to RPG games can feel confident enough to start their games after going through it.

TidalWave Productions have licensed their characters and universe for publication as game books. Their characters can currently be seen online on their Character Roster page: https://www.faserip.com/tidalwaveroster.html.

https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/424637/FASERIPopedia-Rules-Cyclopedia

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/faseripopedia-jonathan-nolan/1142988478

https://booklife.com/project/faseripopedia-84213

