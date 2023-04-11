Connected Health Device Market Size & Share to Surpass $7.62 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Connected Health Device Market is valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of USD 7.62 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.30% during the forecast period, 2023–2030.



The connected health device market has been growing rapidly in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the future. Connected health devices refer to various types of medical devices that are connected to the internet or other digital networks, allowing them to collect, analyze, and transmit health data in real-time.

These devices are used in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and even in patients' homes. They are designed to help healthcare providers monitor patient health remotely and provide timely interventions when necessary.

Some of the most popular types of connected health devices include:

Wearable devices: These include fitness trackers, smart watches, and other devices that can monitor activity levels, heart rate, and other vital signs.

Medical devices: These include devices like glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, and other medical devices that can transmit data to healthcare providers in real-time.

Telemedicine devices: These include devices that enable virtual consultations between healthcare providers and patients, such as video conferencing tools, remote monitoring tools, and other devices that enable remote care.

The connected health device market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for more efficient and cost-effective healthcare delivery models.

Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer, are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. The prevalence of these diseases is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades. Connected health devices can help to manage chronic diseases by providing patients with real-time data on their health status and by allowing them to communicate with their healthcare providers.

The rising cost of healthcare: The cost of healthcare is rising rapidly in many countries. Connected health devices can help to reduce healthcare costs by enabling patients to manage their own health and by allowing healthcare providers to provide more efficient care.

The growing demand for patient self-monitoring: Patients are increasingly demanding to be more involved in their own healthcare. Connected health devices can help patients to monitor their own health and to share this data with their healthcare providers.

The increasing adoption of mobile devices: Mobile devices are becoming increasingly popular and are being used for a variety of purposes, including health and fitness. Connected health devices can be used with mobile devices to provide patients with real-time data on their health status and to allow them to communicate with their healthcare providers.

The growing popularity of wearable devices: Wearable devices, such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, are becoming increasingly popular. These devices can be used to track a variety of health data, such as heart rate, steps taken, and sleep quality. This data can be used to improve a person's health and fitness.



The connected health device market is being challenged by a number of factors, including:

The lack of interoperability between different devices and systems: Connected health devices are often not interoperable with each other or with existing healthcare systems. This can make it difficult for patients to share their health data with their healthcare providers and to get the most out of their connected health devices.

The security and privacy of patient data: Connected health devices collect a lot of personal data about patients. This data needs to be protected from unauthorized access and use.

The reimbursement landscape: The reimbursement landscape for connected health devices is complex and varies from country to country. This can make it difficult for companies to bring connected health devices to market.



Top Players in the Global Connected Health Device Market

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips NV



Top Report Findings

Wearable Devices: Wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches are the largest segment in the connected health device market, accounting for the majority of the market share. These devices are popular among consumers and provide valuable health data to healthcare providers.

Remote Patient Monitoring: Remote patient monitoring is one of the fastest-growing segments in the connected health device market. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices as healthcare providers seek to provide care to patients while minimizing the risk of exposure.

Chronic Disease Management: Connected health devices are increasingly being used for chronic disease management, as they provide valuable data to healthcare providers and enable early intervention.

North America Dominates the Market: North America is the largest market for connected health devices, accounting for the majority of the revenue share. The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of connected health devices.

Top Trends in Global Connected Health Device Market

Wearable Health Devices: The use of wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers for healthcare monitoring and management is on the rise. These devices allow patients to monitor their health and provide healthcare providers with real-time data, enabling them to make more informed decisions.

Remote Patient Monitoring: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices, which allow healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely and provide care without physical contact. This trend is expected to continue in the future, especially with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for continuous monitoring.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in healthcare is increasing rapidly, and connected health devices are no exception. AI and ML can help healthcare providers to analyze data more efficiently and provide personalized treatment plans for patients.

Telemedicine: Telemedicine is another trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Connected health devices allow patients to receive medical advice and consultations remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits. This trend is expected to continue in the future, as telemedicine offers a convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional healthcare delivery.

Data Security and Privacy: With the increasing use of connected health devices, there is a growing concern about data security and privacy. Healthcare providers and device manufacturers are taking steps to ensure that patient data is protected from cyber threats and that privacy regulations are complied with.



Regional Analysis

North America: North America is the largest market for connected health devices, accounting for the majority of the revenue share. The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of connected health devices. The United States is the largest contributor to the North American connected health device market due to the high adoption rate of healthcare technology, favorable regulatory policies, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for connected health devices, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy are among the major contributors to the European connected health device market.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the connected health device market, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about healthcare technology, and a growing geriatric population. China, Japan, and India are among the major contributors to the Asia-Pacific connected health device market.

Latin America: The Latin America connected health device market is expected to grow at a steady pace, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of connected health devices. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are among the major contributors to the Latin America connected health device market.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa connected health device market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about healthcare technology, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of connected health devices. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are among the major contributors to the Middle East & Africa connected health device market.

Global Connected Health Device Market Segmentation

By Application

Consumer (Patient) Monitoring

Wearable Device

Internally Embedded Device

Stationary Device

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.25 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 7.62 Billion CAGR 25.30% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips NV Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/connected-health-device-market-1329/request-sample

The key questions answered in the Connected Health Device Market Report are:

What is the current size of the connected health device market, and what is its projected growth rate in the coming years?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and trends in the connected health device market, and how are they likely to impact the market?

What are the different types of connected health devices available in the market, and what are their respective market shares?

What are the various applications of connected health devices, and what are the major end-users of these devices?

What are the different distribution channels for connected health devices, and which channel is likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years?

What are the major regions contributing to the growth of the connected health device market, and what are the key market trends and developments in each of these regions?

Who are the major players operating in the connected health device market, and what are their market shares, strategies, and competitive landscape?

What are the major challenges facing the connected health device market, and how can these challenges be overcome in the future?

Blog: