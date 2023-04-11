ESAB Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ESAB Corporation ("ESAB" or the "Company") ESAB, a world leader in connected fabrication and gas control technology, announced today that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on the morning of Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public by calling +1-888-550-5302 (U.S. callers) and +1-646-960-0685 (International callers) and referencing the conference ID number 4669992 and through webcast via ESAB's website www.ESABcorporation.com under the "Investors" section.

ESAB's financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call, if any, for the first quarter 2023 will be available under the "Investors" section of ESAB's website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the ESAB Corporation website later that day.

About ESAB Corporation

Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation ESAB is a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions. Our rich history of innovative products and workflow solutions and our business system (EBX) allow us to realize our purpose of Shaping the world we imagine. ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005295/en/