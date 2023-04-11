Help your friends land sweet jobs with Recruiting for Good and earn travel rewards to Taste The Best of USA! www.RewardingFoodies.com
R4Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund kids programs and is rewarding tech candidate referrals with sweet dining weekend travel reward.
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency in the world helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to self-fund meaningful mentoring programs preparing kids for life.
In an effort to expand our sweet kids' programs, Recruiting for Good is; Rewarding Foodies Travel Experiences for referrals to tech candidates. After 90 days of employment, earn a sweet weekend getaway to Taste The Best Food in the USA.'
Recruiting for Good is rewarding 2 night stay in Vegas at sweet party Hotel, $500 dining gift cards, and Las Vegas Food Tour for Two.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "We are just getting started with Vegas, and we'll be adding other destinations to Taste The Best of The USA and Party for Good!"
About
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
