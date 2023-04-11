Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary Now Open in Oakland, CA

Root'd Dispensary Offers High-Quality Cannabis Products and On-Site Consumption Lounge in Oakland
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary is pleased to serve those in Oakland and nearby areas. The dispensary offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, including its own line of Root'd flower and pre-rolls. Root'd Dispensary works exclusively with local, Northern California craft cannabis cultivators and sources only the best products that meet their high standards for quality and production.
This is the first cannabis dispensary in Oakland with an on-site consumption lounge. Visitors can relax and enjoy high-quality marijuana products in a comfortable and welcoming environment.
Root'd Dispensary offers knowledgeable cannabis consultants, easy parking, and free delivery. Customers can choose from various high-quality and craft cannabis products, catering to both medical and adult use. The dispensary also features the Root'd Lounge & Event Venue, and Root'd Combustion Lounge.
Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary offers a diverse selection of cannabis products such as Stiiizy Disposable THC Pens, Camino Sour Vegan Gummies, Raw Garden Live Resin Pax Era Pod, Jeeter Joint Infused, Kanha CBD Gummies, Lost Farm Live Resin Chews, and Papa & Barkley Releaf Balm.
Stiiizy Disposable THC Pens are sleek and portable pens that offer a convenient and discreet way to enjoy cannabis on the go. With a variety of strain-specific options and consistent potency, Stiiizy Disposable THC Pens provide a premium vaping experience for both new and seasoned users.
Camino Sour Vegan Gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and free of animal-derived gelatin, Camino Sour Vegan Gummies are a delicious and guilt-free way to enjoy cannabis-infused edibles. Available in a variety of flavors and potencies, these gummies cater to a range of preferences and experiences.
Raw Garden Live Resin Pax Era Pods are high-quality pods are designed for use with the popular Pax Era vaporizer, offering a clean and potent cannabis experience. Raw Garden Live Resin Pax Era Pods are made with live resin extracted from freshly harvested plants, preserving the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids for a true-to-strain experience.
Jeeter Joints are pre-rolled and ready to enjoy, Jeeter Joints offer a convenient and high-quality option for cannabis users who prefer a traditional smoking experience. Each joint is carefully crafted using premium flower and natural rolling papers to ensure a smooth, consistent burn.
Kanha CBD Gummies are delicious gummies are infused with high-quality CBD, offering a non-psychoactive option for those seeking the therapeutic benefits of cannabis without the intoxicating effects. Available in a variety of flavors and strengths, Kanha CBD Gummies cater to a wide range of needs and preferences.
Lost Farm Live Resin Chews are made with real fruit and infused with strain-specific live resin, Lost Farm Live Resin Chews offer a potent and terpene-rich cannabis experience. These delectable chews come in a variety of flavors, providing an immersive and enjoyable way to consume cannabis.
Papa & Barkley Releaf Balms are soothing, all-natural balms designed to provide targeted relief for pain and inflammation. Made with premium cannabis extracts, Papa & Barkley Releaf Balms offer a potent, fast-acting solution for sore muscles, joint pain, and skin irritation. The gentle formulation is suitable for all skin types and is free of parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, ensuring a safe and effective product for a wide range of users.
According to some customers, this local dispensary has a great selection of products with ample parking and curbside pickup. The dispensary's staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and the dispensary's layout is spacious and modern, providing a tranquil and zen feel.
“I am so ecstatic I went to this dispensary! Friendly staff, an array of brands, and different types of cannabis. This dispensary is basically canna-heaven! I walked in not really knowing what I wanted, and one of their staff members/budtenders assisted me and helped me pick one of the best flowers I ever smoked! No joke, they suggested going with the SOG Blumosa & it's out of this world.” one of their satisfied customers said, “Lastly, the architectural layout of the dispensary is so open and spacious that it's great for social distancing, but also wonderful to walk around and shop for what you're looking for. On top of that, the decorations provide a tranquil and zen feel that is still modern and doesn't take away from the experience. They also have the major brands of cannabis like Stiizy, Kiva (yum), Moxie, and more.” he continued.
From Downtown Oakland:
Head northwest on Broadway toward 14th St.
Turn right onto 20th St.
Turn left onto Telegraph Ave and continue for approximately 1.3 miles.
Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary will be on your left, across the street from the Jack In The Box Fast Food Restaurant.
From Oakland International Airport:
Head southeast on Airport Dr.
Turn left onto Hegenberger Rd.
Merge onto I-880 N via the ramp to Downtown Oakland.
After 5.5 miles, take exit 42A toward 29th Ave.
Turn left onto 29th Ave and continue for about 0.3 miles.
Turn right onto Ford St, which will become 42nd St after crossing the freeway.
Turn left onto Telegraph Ave and continue for approximately 0.6 miles.
Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary will be on your right, across the street from the Jack In The Box Fast Food Restaurant.
From Berkeley:
Head south on Martin Luther King Jr Way toward University Ave.
Continue straight onto Adeline St.
Turn left onto 40th St and continue for about 0.4 miles.
Turn right onto Telegraph Ave and continue for approximately 0.6 miles.
Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary will be on your left, across the street from the Jack In The Box Fast Food Restaurant.
Public Transportation:
Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary is also accessible via public transportation. The AC Transit Bus Line 1 runs along Telegraph Ave and stops near the dispensary. The MacArthur BART Station is located about 0.8 miles away, and from there, you can either walk or take the AC Transit Bus Line 1 towards the dispensary.
To reach Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary, visitors traveling along Telegraph Avenue should look for the Jack In The Box Fast Food Restaurant, which serves as a helpful landmark. The dispensary is located directly across the street, with its distinctive signage and welcoming atmosphere.
With its central location and unique offerings, Root'd is poised to become a popular gathering spot for the Oakland cannabis community. Open Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 9:55 pm. For more information, visit www.rootd510.com.
Rickey McCullough
Root'd In The 510 Equity Weed Dispensary
+1 510-488-1148
rickey@rootd510.com
A Look Into Oakland's Newest Cannabis Dispensary
