Self-Healing Concrete Market Size Cross to Revenue US$ 197.4 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 28.7%

There were 2,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,733 in the last 365 days.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Self-Healing Concrete Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global self-healing concrete market size reached US$ 44.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 197.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% during 2023-2028.
Self-healing concrete is an artificial building material that automatically mends cracks and damages. It contains a bacterium that produces limestone, which then expands to form a gel upon coming into contact with air and water to fill gaps. Self-healing concrete closes the cracks to safeguard the steel framework from any external impacts and reduces corrosion risk. This concrete is usually available in autonomic and autogenic self-healing variants. The autogenous cement utilizes moisture to ensure the healing process, whereas the autonomous cement uses tablets containing bacteria spores or additional healing agents. Consequently, it is used extensively for constructing industrial, residential, civil, and commercial infrastructures.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-healing-concrete-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Substantial growth in the construction industry worldwide primarily drives the market for self-healing concrete. Furthermore, the increasing demand for reliable, environment-friendly, and durable constructions also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the extensive adoption of vascular-based healing technologies to construct modern buildings is further catalyzing the product demand. These technologies involve a network of tubes containing self-healing concrete that is passed through the building walls to reinforce the infrastructure. Moreover, the emergence of several product innovations, such as the development of capsule-based self-healing concrete, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3393&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Amcor plc
American Thermal Instruments
Avery Dennison Corporation
Berry Global Inc.
Crown Holdings Inc.
Dupont De Nemours Inc.
Linde plc
Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)
Point Five Packaging LLC
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
Sealed Air Corporation
WestRock Company
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Form:
Intrinsic
Capsule-Based
Vascular
Breakup by Application:
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602609150/thermal-paper-market-share-size-growth-demand-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602609651/reflective-material-market-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-2022-27
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602607336/cell-isolation-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-24-6-billion-by-2027-imarc-group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601347577/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-4-during-2022-2027-industry-trends-size-share
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601343339/insect-growth-regulators-market-size-2022-share-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here