Self-Healing Concrete Market Size Cross to Revenue US$ 197.4 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 28.7%

Self-Healing Concrete Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Self-Healing Concrete Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global self-healing concrete market size reached US$ 44.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 197.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% during 2023-2028.

Self-healing concrete is an artificial building material that automatically mends cracks and damages. It contains a bacterium that produces limestone, which then expands to form a gel upon coming into contact with air and water to fill gaps. Self-healing concrete closes the cracks to safeguard the steel framework from any external impacts and reduces corrosion risk. This concrete is usually available in autonomic and autogenic self-healing variants. The autogenous cement utilizes moisture to ensure the healing process, whereas the autonomous cement uses tablets containing bacteria spores or additional healing agents. Consequently, it is used extensively for constructing industrial, residential, civil, and commercial infrastructures.

Market Trends

Substantial growth in the construction industry worldwide primarily drives the market for self-healing concrete. Furthermore, the increasing demand for reliable, environment-friendly, and durable constructions also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the extensive adoption of vascular-based healing technologies to construct modern buildings is further catalyzing the product demand. These technologies involve a network of tubes containing self-healing concrete that is passed through the building walls to reinforce the infrastructure. Moreover, the emergence of several product innovations, such as the development of capsule-based self-healing concrete, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories

Breakup by Form:

Intrinsic

Capsule-Based

Vascular

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

