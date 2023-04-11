The Residence Inn Manassas Battlefield Park, Virginia Showcases Renovation

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residence Inn by Marriott Manassas Battlefield Park, VA, is proudly welcoming guests to its updated and refreshed facilities. The renovation includes all 107 suites, public spaces, meeting rooms, and the building’s exterior. The hotel is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts and is owned by Apple Hospitality REIT.  

Guests are welcomed into a newly redesigned lobby with stylish furnishings, new flooring, and artwork, as well as updated technology that includes a state-of-the-art printing station. All suites are refreshed with new furnishings, flooring, HDTVs, and bathroom upgrades. Throughout the hotel, including the 272 square-foot meeting room, guests will enjoy new flooring and wall coverings, as well as enhanced amenities such as a 65-inch monitor in the meeting room.

The Residence Inn Manassas Battlefield Park is convenient to several attractions including Gainesville, Haymarket, historic Manassas, Jiffy Lube Live, and the Manassas Battlefield National Park. Business travelers will find the hotel near Tokyo Electron America, Inc., Lam Research, Micron, the Manassas Regional Airport, and government facilities including the Warrenton Training Center. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi, fully equipped kitchens, flat-screen TVs, luxurious bedding, sofa beds, and daily complimentary breakfast, plus a heated indoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, free parking, and 272 sq. ft. of meeting facilities. The hotel is also close to top wedding venues in Manassas, including Sweeney Barn, Foxchase Manor, Red Rose Banquet and Event Center, The Winery at Bull Run, and Effingham Manor Winery.

The Residence Inn Manassas Battlefield Park is located at 7345 Williamson Boulevard, Manassas, Virginia. It is 16 miles from Washington Dulles International Airport and 30 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. For more information visit: www.marriott.com or call 703-330-8808.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 127 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,000 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

