TravelPerk Study Reveals Majority of U.S. Employees Believe In-Person Meetings Drive Connections, Boost Productivity and Creativity

Over 70% of U.S. workers are somewhat or very happy with the current work model in place at their company

Among 58% of U.S. employees expected to go into the office for a certain number of days a week or month, 32% work three days a week from the office compared to those who work five days, four days, two days a week or less

62% of U.S. employees have the same working model post-pandemic as they did pre-pandemic



/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from TravelPerk, the fastest-growing global travel management platform, revealed that 51% of U.S. employees feel that meeting in person is important because it boosts productivity and creativity. In addition, 49% think it creates a sense of belonging to the team. The survey , which explores hybrid working patterns, is based on a sample of 1,000 U.S. employees who work from an office or from home.

TravelPerk’s study showed that 71% of U.S. employees are somewhat or very happy with the current work model in place at their company. In fact, of the 58% of U.S. employees required to go into the office a certain number of days a week or month, 48% say they wouldn’t change anything. This is compared to 41% who are generally happy, but wish for more flexibility, 8% who would like to go into the office less and 3% who would like to go into the office more. The survey also showed that 32% of U.S. employees work three times a week from the office compared to those that work five days (24%), four days (20%), two days (16% ) a week or less (8%).

“Technology will never replace the magic and energy that exists when people get together in person,” said Avi Meir, CEO, TravelPerk. “That’s why so many businesses are keen to encourage workers to return to the office and why, as the survey shows, many employees are embracing it - because the meetings that matter, happen in person.”

According to the study, 62% of U.S. employees have the same working model post-pandemic as they did pre-pandemic, while 18% have shifted to a hybrid model post-pandemic. Only 4% of U.S. employees have shifted to a fully remote working model.

“The need for in-person connections is deeply rooted in who we are as human beings. Those in-real-life connections enable meaningful interactions, business opportunities and team success stories, which are necessary for businesses to thrive. TravelPerk exists to make those connections happen,” Meir concluded.

For an in-depth look, read TravelPerk’s Hybrid Work Trends study.

Additional Key Findings:

Remote and hybrid working models pre- and post-pandemic

U.S. workers have more or less shifted back to pre-pandemic working models with 40% working fully from the office pre-pandemic compared to 31% post-pandemic

Pre-pandemic, nearly 50% (49) of U.S. workers had some form of a hybrid or remote working model, whether that included some remote days, half from the office/half from home or fully remote

Post-pandemic, nearly 70% (68.9) of U.S. workers have some form of hybrid or remote working models, whether that includes some remote days, half from the office/half from home or fully remote 85% (84.7) are working either fully from the office or mostly from the office, whether that includes some remote days or half from the office and half from home only 15% of U.S. workers are fully remote or mostly remote



What in-person meetings are used for

34% of U.S. employees use their time in the office for brainstorming or strategy sessions with colleagues, followed by 33% who use it to meet with their manager or team and 33% who use it to attend workshops or skill development sessions

In-person meetings are also used for large meetings with multiple people (31%), meeting new team members (29%) and social events (26%)

Methodology

OnePoll conducted an online survey on behalf of TravelPerk from February 14 to March 1, 2023 with 1,000 full-time or part-time employees, working from an office or from home, including decision makers and non-decision makers. Respondents came from organizations within sectors such as accountancy, banking & finance, retail and healthcare in the United States.

About TravelPerk

TravelPerk is the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerk’s all-in-one platform gives travelers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need. The result is saved time, money, and hassle for everyone.

TravelPerk has the world’s largest travel inventory alongside powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, state-of-the-art technology and consumer-grade design, all of which are enabling companies and organizations worldwide such as TransferWise, Skyscanner, Revolut, Monzo, Farfetch and US rugby association, to get the most out of their travel.

Backed by world-class investors like General Catalyst, Kinnevik AB, DST Global, Greyhound Capital, Target Global, Felix Capital, Spark Capital, LocalGlobe and Heartcore — investors in some of the most disruptive companies in tech, including Airbnb, Slack, Twitter, Trello, Farfetch, Zalando and Delivery Hero — TravelPerk is reinventing business travel with an end-to-end solution that works. Visit www.travelperk.com for more information.

Media Contact Nidhi Mathson nidhi.mathson@travelperk.com