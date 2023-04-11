There were 2,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,110 in the last 365 days.
STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 on Tuesday 25 April at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which can be followed via webcast and telephone.
The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.
To participate, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.
For further information:
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations
Email: olof.grenmark@boliden.com
Phone: +46 70 291 5780
The following files are available for download:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation--presentation-of-q1-2023-interim-report-301794197.html
