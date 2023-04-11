/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Minister St-Onge presents federal budget investments during tours of Electrobac and Polykar Industries/

MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, will tour Electrobac's and Polykar Industries' facilities to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, affordable economy, and healthy future.

A question period will be offered to the media after the tours.

Date:

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Time:

1:15 p.m.: Tour of Electrobac

2:45 p.m.: Tour of Polykar Industries

Given the limited number of places available, we ask any journalists interested in participating in these tours to confirm their attendance by writing to the following email address by 12 noon on Tuesday, April 11, 2023: dec.conference.ced@dec-ced.gc.ca. The locations of the tours will be confirmed with media representatives who confirm their attendance.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions