Branddocs acquires and merges with TrustCloud – becomes the first global digital transactions choreographer

Newly merged multi-orchestration company will trade as TrustCloud

Branddocs Inc, a prominent provider of secure digital transactions and video verification services, has announced today it is acquiring TrustCloud Inc, the world's first choreographing platform for secure digital transactions, in a move that strengthens its commitment to building trust and confidence in the digital economy.

The newly merged company will trade as TrustCloud; combining former Branddocs' large client base and its in-house network of fraud detection experts, AI/ML technologies, multi-orchestration capabilities and the widely acclaimed TrustCloud modular platform to deliver a globally compliant, frictionless and vendor-agnostic user journey. Clients include industry leaders such as JPMorgan Chase, Santander, BBVA, Willis Tower Watson, Direct Line and HDI, as well as government entities, healthcare providers and fast-growing Fintech companies, to name but a few.

"Knowing we can now offer one singular SaaS platform with one API and SLA across all our integrated vendors means our clients can now implement truly global and transformational orchestration solutions for every type of digital transaction – from eSignature to IAM and ID verification to the custody of digital assets in TrustCloud Vault. Our plug and play platform prevents the heartache of vendor lock-in, empowering clients with the freedom to choose any provider with per-transaction pricing. Any existing solution can be seamlessly integrated into TrustCloud's vendor hub, which means zero interruption to our clients' infrastructure and services," states Branddocs' CEO, Christoph Sauerwein.

As the world's most certified Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), TrustCloud effectively shields clients' global digital ecosystems, ensuring additional security and compliance at every level of transactional orchestration. Its unique choreographic ability allows for seamless management of high transaction volumes across various geographies while still maintaining an agile and adaptable approach.

"TrustCloud's unwavering commitment to building trust, coupled with cutting-edge technology and simplification of processes, enables businesses and consumers to engage in online transactions with greater ease and security. Due to our humanistic approach, by prioritising user control and visibility across the digital journey, we are seeing conversion rates significantly increase for our clients," says Saioa Echebarria, CEO of TrustCloud.

About TrustCloud

TrustCloud is a secure digital transaction choreographer (SDTC) providing a range of services, including identity verification, authentication and authorization, encryption, digital signature verification, e-vaulting and e-archiving. These services are designed to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive information, such as personal and financial data, throughout the entire digital transaction process. TrustCloud is also recognised as the most certified Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) globally with certifications including ISO 27001, 17068, 22301, 27017, 27018, 27701, NIST 800-63 & 800-171, SOC2, HIPAA and eIDAS among others.

