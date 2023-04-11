Juicy Stakes Is On Fire With a Blackjack Quest and Almost 400 Free Spins Up For Grabs

Check out these winning April offers

Those already familiar with Juicy Stakes Casino have come to expect the constant stream of varied bonus offers and promotions. Even though it's still pretty early in the month, the online casino is exceeding expectations.

Get in touch with your playful side and go on a Blackjack Quest between 10 and 16 April. Your task is to log in, launch the Tangente Blackjack game and hit a series of game events to trigger $50 in bonus cash. Employ your best BJ strategy and work towards one Natural Blackjack, one Colored Blackjack, one Clubs Blackjack, and two or more Natural Blackjacks within the same game session. Hit them all and the bonus cash is yours.

Switch things up between 10 and 23 April with Casino Free Spins on some phenomenal slots. Unlock up to 270 free spins with qualifying deposits and enjoy a series of exciting special features and huge multiplier wins. Deposit $25 with promo code TRAMPLE30 to get 30 free spins on Stampede. Deposit $35 with promo code MOLTEN60 to get 60 free spins on Lava Gold. Deposit $50 with promo code DIVINE80 to get 80 free spins on Take Olympus. Deposit $100 with promo code BEAST100 to get 100 free spins on Monster Pop. You can use each code once and in any order you like.

Round things off with the Bitcoin Spins Special, where you can pick up a series of free spins, or a boosted stash if you choose to deposit with Bitcoin. This exciting FIAT/crypto hybrid promo runs between 10 and 23 April, with free spins doled out on thrilling slots. Deposit $25 with code TAKECOIN for 30 Free Spins on Take the Bank, or 45 free spins if you deposit the equivalent amount in Bitcoin. Deposit $50 with code OUTLAWBIT for 60 Free Spins on Gold Canyon, or 75 free spins if you deposit the equivalent amount in Bitcoin. You can use each code once, in any order you like.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "Bonus cash and free spins are always a crowd pleaser, and we're handing them out in spades this month.

What's more, as an online casino and poker site that accepts both traditional currency and cryptocurrency, we're also customizing our promos to treat our crypto players too."

