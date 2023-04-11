Antimicrobial Additives Market to be Worth $5.63 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

There were 2,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,049 in the last 365 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial additives market size is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand is ascending at a prominent rate owing to increasing product consumption in medical devices & equipment and other end-use industries, such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, and electronic goods. They are majorly utilized to enhance the physical as well as chemical properties, increase shelf life & aesthetic value of materials, and minimize the risk of microbes, such as MRSA and legionella.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
Read 219 page market research report, "Antimicrobial Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings), By End-use (Healthcare, Packaging ), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.
Antimicrobial Additives Market Growth & Trends
The product demand is expected to increase majorly in the healthcare and packaging application industries owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuously rising demand for healthcare and packaging products due to increasing cases of COVID-19 will positively impact the market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market due to the presence of major healthcare product manufacturers in the region.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year about 1 in 25 patients is diagnosed with at least one health-related infection. Medical devices, such as urinary catheters, vascular access devices, or enteral feeding tubes, are particularly susceptible to the colonization of bacteria, which can enter the bloodstream. Thus, medical device manufacturing companies are focusing on using antimicrobial additives for blending with medical device polymers as these additives are highly successful in preventing bacterial colonization on the surface of device components.
Based on type, the global market is segmented into organic and inorganic. Inorganic was the prominent segment and accounted for around 52.0% of the global revenue share in 2021. The inorganic type of segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for silver, copper, and zinc based additives. Silver-based products are used as antimicrobial agents owing to their properties, such as non-toxicity, continual performance for a long duration, eco-friendly nature, and protecting microbial growth.
Antimicrobial Additives Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the antimicrobial additives market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Antimicrobial Additives Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)
Antimicrobial Additives Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)
Antimicrobial Additives Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)
Antimicrobial Additives Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)
List of Key Players in the Antimicrobial Additives Market
