MARA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 10, 2021 to February 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the class period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Marathon you have until May 30, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the MARA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

