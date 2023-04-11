Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,978 in the last 365 days.

GOOGL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Alphabet Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 4, 2020 to January 23, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in GOOGL:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alphabet-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=38186&from=4

Alphabet Inc. NEWS - GOOGL NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (ii) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Alphabet's revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (iv) Alphabet's conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company's reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Alphabet you have until May 15, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Alphabet securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the GOOGL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alphabet-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=38186&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/googl-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-15-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-alphabet-inc-shareholders-301793942.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

You just read:

GOOGL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Alphabet Inc. Shareholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more