Tearlach More than Doubles Land Claims at Georgina Stairs Lithium Project after Geophysics and Geological Maps Identify Discovery Potential

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) (“Tearlach” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a second large land package has been staked in the Georgia Lake area adjacent to Georgina Stairs. The new property, Georgina East, comprises 500 cell claims and is located near Jellicoe and Beardmore, northwestern Ontario. The claim block has an area of 10,580 hectares and measures approximately 17 km by 10 km. Georgina East property is 100% held by Tearlach.



Georgina East Property Highlights :

Same geology as Georgia Lake pegmatite field.

High Potential for the muscovite granite to be the parent to lithium pegmatites on the Georgina East property.

Deep-seated regional structures as fluid pathways for pegmatites.

Most of the Georgina East property is unexplored and near the Georgia Lake pegmatite field.

Roads connect the Georgina East property to the Trans Canada Highway #1.



“After Dr. Selway identified the map was cut off and the geophysical anomalies matching Georgia Lake, we expanded our land claim package to become one of the largest land packages in the area. Not only is this project underexplored, but it also provides a potential discovery value add for mere staking costs. Another high impact, low-cost credit to Dr. Selway and the team,” states Morgan Lekstrom, CEO.





Figure 1: Geology of Georgina Stairs and Georgina East Properties, Georgia Lake pegmatite field.

Technical Information :

Georgia Lake pegmatite field consists of multiple spodumene pegmatites, with the first discovery of spodumene (Li mineral) in 1955. The Georgia Lake spodumene pegmatites are hosted by the metasedimentary rocks near the muscovite granites and diabase dykes and sills. The Ontario regional bedrock geology map (MRD126) indicates that the property is mostly metasedimentary rocks, but this is likely an oversimplification as this area has not been mapped in detail and was not covered by Pye’s 1964 map (OGS M2056). Four sets of north-south trending Marathon diabase dyke (2.1 Ma) crosscut the Georgina East property, indicating regional deep-seated structures. According to Pye’s map, Rock Tech Lithium’s Nama Creek and Conway spodumene pegmatites are hosted by metasedimentary rocks crosscut by two N-S trending diabase dykes.

A northeast-trending topographic high occurs along the north shore of Leopard Lake and extends from one corner of the Georgina East property to the other corner. This NE-trending topographic high parallels the northeast-trending muscovite granite located immediately south of the Georgina East Property. The spodumene pegmatites in the Georgina Lake pegmatite field are commonly either NE or N-S trending, as per Pye’s map.

The Georgina East property’s geology shows many similarities with Rock Tech Lithium’s Georgia Lake Project, located 23 km east of Rock Tech’s spodumene pegmatites. The geology is the same as Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited’s Gorge Lithium Project and is located 4.7 km north of their spodumene pegmatites.

The Georgina East property is underexplored because it is located just off, E.G. Pye’s Georgia Lake Area map (Ontario Geological Survey, M2056, 1964), which has guided lithium pegmatite exploration in the area for many decades. Recorded historical exploration on the Georgina East property consists of drilling in 1972 and 1973 in search of sulphides and prospecting in 2009 and 2011. Most of the property has had no historical exploration despite being close to the Trans Canada Highway.

Georgina East has good infrastructure to support exploration as roads connect the property to the Trans Canada Highway #1. Leopard Lake Road and Camp 51 Road and multiple trails connect the property with the Trans Canada Highway to the north of the property. Trails also link adjacent properties, Georgina Stairs and Georgina East. Equinox Gold/Orion Mine Finance’s Greenstone Gold Mine, Geraldton, is about 34 km northeast of the Property. The town of Jellicoe is 14 km to the north, Beardmore is 22 km to the northwest, Nipigon is 65 km to the south, and Thunder Bay is 150 km to the southwest. Thunder Bay is a transportation hub with a deep-water harbour for shipping on Lake Superior, railway and Trans Canada highways going east and west across Canada, and a highway south to the United States.

Qualified Person :

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that formed the basis for the written disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Tearlach Resources and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway has worked on numerous pegmatites over the years, including Case Lake, Gullwing-Tot Lakes, Separation Rapids, Georgia Lake and Seymour Lake pegmatites. Dr. Selway has authored or co-authored twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

About Tearlach :

Tearlach, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is a Canadian exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects. Tearlach has a Joint Venture agreement with Blackrock Silver on the Gabriel project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium's TLC Deposit, and has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel Property. Tearlach has three lithium assets in Ontario: Final Frontier, Georgina Stairs, and New Frontier. Final Frontier is located adjacent to and near Frontier Lithium’s PAK lithium deposit north of Red Lake. Georgina Stairs is located northeast of Rock Tech Lithium’s Georgia Lake deposit near Beardmore. Tearlach has two lithium assets in Quebec: Rose-Fliszar-Muscovite Project in the James Bay area and Shelby Project adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project and Winsome Resources’ Cancet and Adina lithium projects. Tearlach also has the Savant Property, an exploration stage Gold-Silver-Copper Property, in Northwestern Ontario. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as North America's leading lithium exploration and development company. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@tearlach.ca or visit our website at www.tearlach.ca for project updates and related background information.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED

Morgan Lekstrom

Chief Executive Officer

Suite 610 - 700 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

Tel: 604-688-5007

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47d10a03-6aa2-4cb3-963d-741512d5af35