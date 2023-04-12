InVision and EvaluAgent Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate injixo Workforce Management and Quality Assurance

InVision, leader in Workforce Management software

Partnership will Streamline Contact Centre Workflows and Enhance Customer Satisfaction

InVision AG (FRA:IVX)

By working together, we believe we can make a real impact in the industry, providing our customers with the most comprehensive and efficient solutions for managing their workforces.” — Richard Saqladi, Regional Sales Director, InVision

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London April 12th 2023, EvaluAgent a provider of Quality Assurance (QA) solutions in the contact center environment, has announced a strategic partnership with InVision, a leader in Workforce Management (WFM), through its injixo solution, aimed at holistic optimisation of agent productivity.

By combining injixo's strengths in WFM with EvaluAgent's years of experience in providing QA solutions, the partnership aims to provide users with deeper insights. This will empower them to make more informed decisions about scheduling, agent performance, and customer satisfaction. By integrating the capabilities of both systems, the companies aim to automate tasks such as scheduling and performance evaluations, freeing up time for managers to focus on more strategic tasks.

Bringing together WFM and QA solutions will also help to identify and address issues more quickly, leading to improved customer satisfaction and reduced operational costs. The injixo and EvaluAgent customer bases have much in common, and many customers have requested integrations that drive automation and uncover new data points that could enhance productivity.

The two companies share a cultural alignment in how they want to do business, and they are excited about the potential breakthroughs they may find in the evolving Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) space.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with EvaluAgent,” said Richard Saqladi, Regional Sales Director, UK, Ireland, Nordics & Benelux at InVision. “By working together, we believe we can make a real impact in the industry, providing our customers with the most comprehensive and efficient solutions for managing their workforces.”

“We have been searching for a partner with a strong track record in WFM and a shared commitment to customer satisfaction,” said James Marscheider, CCO of EvaluAgent. “injixo is the perfect fit, and we are excited to explore the potential of this partnership to drive innovation and growth.”

About injixo

injixo is the award-winning, multi-channel workforce management application for contact centres and customer support operations from InVision (FRA: IVX). Over 300 customers ranging in size from 50 to over 3000+ seats trust injixo to bring work and demand in perfect balance while embracing the constant change in their business. With injixo, you spend less time and effort on manual forecasting and scheduling, while maximising efficiency and focusing on what really matters: your people and customers. For more information, visit www.injixo.com.

About EvaluAgent

For over 10 years, EvaluAgent has been helping contact centres across the globe to dramatically improve their Quality Assurance capabilities through our award-winning AI-powered Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement platform. With EvaluAgent, contact centres are able to evaluate every conversation across all channels to coach, train, and motivate their agents, who in turn deliver consistently outstanding customer experiences.