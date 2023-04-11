Tokenovate welcomes Brendan Bradley as Chairman

Tokenovate, the UK-based financial services company providing distributed financial market infrastructure (dFMI) enabling programmatic lifecycle event management of the pre-trade to post-trade workflow for OTC and Exchange traded derivatives, announced today the appointment of Brendan Bradley to the Board of Directors and as its new Chairman effective immediately.
Mr Bradley is a distinguished financial services executive with a 35-year career spanning both financial institutions and FinTech start-ups. Mr Bradley previously held leadership positions at Deutsche Börse Group and Eurex Exchange, operating with a particular focus on product innovation, market structure, regulatory and technology developments, and associated M&A activity.
Richard Baker, CEO of Tokenovate, said: “Leading a start-up through its go-to-market and growth phase is always a challenge. It’s essential you are able to lean on trusted advisors for guidance, support and expert knowledge. That’s why I am delighted to welcome Brendan to chair our board. With his exceptional background in financial product innovation, derivatives, market infrastructure, trading and execution he will help us to successfully navigate the next chapter of our story.”
Brendan Bradley said: “The opportunity to drive adoption of smart contracts for derivative trading is very compelling. Throughout my career I have seen first hand the inefficiencies and oversights created by highly manual processes in traditional financial market infrastructure and trading technology. The way Tokenovate approaches this challenge is both refreshing and assuring, and I am relishing the opportunity to share my experience with Richard, Gerard and the team on this compelling journey.”
Tokenovate’s platform connects with existing financial trading infrastructure and paves the way for a distributed financial market infrastructure future. It is also tightly integrated with ISDA® tools to underpin the automation of the standardised, proven trading process with the strength, efficiency and security associated with the blockchain.
About Tokenovate
Tokenovate is a UK-based fintech company providing distributed financial market infrastructure, enabling programmatic lifecycle event management of the pre-trade to post-trade workflow for OTC traded derivatives. Our vision is to de-risk trading and set a new standard for frictionless and efficient execution through the adoption of smart contracts.
