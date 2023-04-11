Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19.50% till 2030

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable polymer made from renewable resources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and other plant-based sources. It is a popular alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics due to its environmentally friendly nature and various applications.
The increasing demand for biodegradable packaging materials, rising awareness about environmental concerns, and government initiatives to reduce plastic waste are some of the factors driving the growth of the PLA market.
The report "Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market, By Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Sugarcane & Sugar Beet, and Others), By Form (Fiber, Film & Sheets, Coatings, and Others), By End-User Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Agriculture, Textiles, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America ,Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast ,Trends and Analysis till 2030.
Analyst View:
The favourable government policy to encourage of using the bio-plastics packaging which is made up of polylactic acid PLA is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, in 2016, France had passed a ‘Plastic Ban’ law to fight the growing problem of plastic pollution in the world, which states that all plastic plates, cups, and utensils will be banned by 2020. Another cause for the expansion of the target market is the rising need for fibres made from cellulose in the textile sector. Polylactic acid polyester fibres can also be recycled, which is a driving force behind the expansion of the target market. However, the primary barrier to the expansion of the target market is the high cost and accessibility of the less expensive option. Nevertheless, the growing production of genetically modified corn can create an opportunity for the growth of the global market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global polylactic acid (PLA) market is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, raw material, form, end-user industry, and region.
• By raw material
The global polylactic acid (PLA) market is segmented into the corn, cassava, sugarcane & sugar beet, and others
• By form
The global market is classified into fibre, film & sheets, coatings, and others.
• By end-user industry
The global market is bifurcated into packaging, automotive, medical, electronics, agriculture, textiles, and others
• By region
The Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for the global polylactic acid market because the Asia Pacific region is the most populated countries with skilled people.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global polylactic acid (PLA) market includes BASF SE, Bayer, Corbian, Danimer Scientific, Dow-DuPont, Eastman Chemicals, Futerro, Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Nature works.
Frequently ask questions about the Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market:
• What are the key factors driving the growth of the PLA market?
The growth of the PLA market is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of sustainable products and government regulations on reducing plastic waste. The availability of raw materials and technological advancements in manufacturing processes are also contributing factors.
• What are the challenges faced by the PLA market?
Despite its growing popularity, the PLA market faces challenges such as high production costs, limited availability of raw materials, and low mechanical and thermal properties compared to traditional plastics.
• What are the different types of PLA available in the market?
The different types of PLA available in the market include standard PLA, high-heat PLA, and PLA blends. Standard PLA is used for general-purpose applications, while high-heat PLA is used for high-temperature applications. PLA blends are used for applications requiring specific properties such as improved flexibility, toughness, or heat resistance.
• Which regions are the major players in the PLA market?
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for PLA, driven by the presence of major manufacturers in China and Japan. The North American and European markets are also significant due to increasing demand for sustainable packaging and government regulations on reducing plastic waste.
• Who are the key players in the PLA market?
Some of the key players in the PLA market include NatureWorks LLC, Total Corbion PLA, BASF SE, Futerro, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.
• What is the future outlook for the PLA market?
The PLA market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand for sustainable products and government regulations on reducing plastic waste. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and improvements in mechanical and thermal properties of PLA are also expected to drive the market growth.
