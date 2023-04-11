Coconut Water Market Global Size, Share By Top Companies, CAGR and Forecast Report 2027

Coconut Water Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global coconut water market reached a value of US$5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$14.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2022-2027.

Coconut water is a clear natural liquid inside immature coconuts, also known as Cocos nucifera. It is an excellent source of carbohydrates and electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium. In addition to this, it contains phytohormones and cytokines, which possess various health advantages, including anticarcinogenic, anti-aging, and antithrombotic properties. Regular consumption of coconut water also prevents the formation of kidney stones, supports heart health, and lowers blood sugar levels. As a result, it is witnessing a significant demand as a refreshing, low-calorie beverage with enhanced hydrating benefits.

𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing utilization of coconut water as a remedy for metabolic disorders and other ailments, such as hypertension, diabetes, liver damage, obesity, kidney stones, and impaired digestion. The market is also benefiting from the growing number of coconut plantations worldwide, as well as the increasing usage of coconut water in food service chains. Additionally, the rising adoption of vegan diets and non-dairy products and the surging consumer awareness about the benefits of coconut water are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among consumers and the shifting preference toward ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are significantly contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the emergence of café culture, the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and the rapid expansion of the food and beverage (F&B) industry, are fueling the market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• All Market Inc.

• Amy & Brian Naturals

• C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

• Celebes Coconut Corporation

• Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc,

• Harmless Harvest Inc.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Pulse Beverage Corp

• The Coca-Cola Company

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on type, flavor, form, packaging and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Sweetened

• Unsweetened

Breakup by Flavour:

• Plain

• Flavoured

Breakup by Form:

• Coconut Water

• Coconut Water Powder

Breakup by Packaging:

• Carton

• Bottles

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retail Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

