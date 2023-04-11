Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone Inc. Increasing Production of ZenaDrone 1000 for Signed Pilot Customers

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaDrone Inc. is expanding its facilities in Dubai, UAE, to increase production of ZenaDrone 1000. The expansion of ZenaDrone 1000 is necessary to fulfill obligations under several pilot program agreements in which a customer can use ZenaDrone 1000 for an extended period of time. In addition, ZenaDrone has several demonstrations of its drone scheduled that require the need for its drones in multiple countries.

In 2022 ZenaDrone produced 10 ZenaDrone 1000. This year’s goal is to produce over 20 drones per month, with the capacity to produce 40 in the same facility.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are encouraged by the level of interest we have received and based on the pilot program agreements and the number of scheduled demonstrations that it is time to expand to double the size of our production facility.”

ZenaDrone received a letter of support from the U.S. Air Force to use ZenaDrone 1000 for drone cargo delivery, which includes blood transport. ZenaDrone is invited to work with the U.S. Air Force at an overseas base to test the ZenaDrone 1000 platform under battlefield conditions. ZenaDrone will be assigned a team from the base to conduct the test.

Over the past couple of months ZenaDrone 1000 has been presented and showcased in front of the U.S. Military. As a result the company has been getting traction from the U.S. Airforce and U.S. Army. It is measured on a scale of 1 to 9, with 9 being the most mature technology.

ZenaDrone is now qualified to submit a Phase II SBIR grant for external funding of this cargo delivery solution. Phase II SBIR grants are generally up to $1.2 million for a two-year period and are a non-dilutive source of funding. This will be the second direct-to-Phase II project for ZenaDrone 1000.

About ZenaDrone 1000

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous drone, surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution. The drone comprises innovative software technology and compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial uses in military, construction, agriculture, surveillance, search-and-rescue and customizable applications. This multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle has garnered positive reviews from several industries, especially the military, agriculture, oil and gas, wildfire management and civil engineering industries. It is also equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

In the coming year, the goal of ZenaDrone is the enhancement of its AI capabilities, which include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone applications.

About ZenaDrone Inc. (https://www.zenadrone.com/)

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources — to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology. Techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining.

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system). The company is also upgrading the AI technology of ZenaDrone 1000 to increase its global reach across industries.

