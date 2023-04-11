'Stars Aligned' for Company Owner who Suffered Cardiac Arrest

Gilbert Murphy Survived a Cardiac Arrest and is Back Playing Football!
Gilbert Murphy Has Enjoyed Playing Football Since His Youth
Engineering company owner feels the 'stars aligned' after surviving cardiac arrest on football field.
It has made me question why the stars are not always aligned for everyone that experiences an event like this”
— Gilbert Murphy
NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of a well-known engineering company in Nottingham, UK, recently survived a cardiac arrest because of a combination of luck, the fast actions and first-aid training of people nearby, a defibrillator being on hand, the quick arrival of an ambulance, and the professionalism of the hospital staff.
Early one evening in March 2023, Gilbert Murphy, founder and co-owner of HPS Product Recovery Solutions, collapsed while taking a break during a seven-a-side friendly football match in Nottingham between HPS and another local company.
Only around 1 in 20 people survive cardiac arrest. Gilbert was one of the lucky few.
Fortunately for Gilbert, Kelly Whetton, who works at the HPS UK office, unexpectedly dropped by to watch the game.
Kelly wasn’t originally intending to attend the match, but changed her mind at the last minute. Kelly explains,
“Gilbert had come off the pitch due to a painful knee. I hadn’t planned to watch the match, but when I finished my gym session I changed my mind and dropped by. I saw Gilbert at the side of the pitch and popped over for a chat”
Gilbert collapsed moments later. Kelly immediately raised the alarm.
If it wasn’t for Kelly turning up, Gilbert may have remained unnoticed at the side of the pitch.
While Kelly was on her mobile phone to the emergency services, two other HPS employees, who are first-aid trained, performed CPR. In addition, a defibrillator was available onsite and quickly brought into action.
Gilbert continues, “Kelly raised the alarm to our team colleagues. My co-director Stevie Ker and client support manager Andrei Cox rushed over and started CPR. Fortunately, Kirsty from the Power League Complex brought out a defibrillator that was onsite. It was used to get my heart re-started.”
Andrei Cox comments “I’m really glad I’d received first-aid training through HPS. It meant I was able to help perform CPR on Gilbert until the ambulance arrived”
The Ambulance Service took less than 9 mins to arrive onsite. Although still unconscious, Gilbert was now breathing thanks to the fast, level-headed input from the people around him.
From then, he was taken to Nottingham University Hospitals Queens Medical Centre A&E Department and put into an induced coma, before being transferred to Nottingham University Hospitals City Hospital Critical Care Unit a few hours later.
Gilbert feels the quality of care and professionalism he received was exceptional and flies in the face of NHS critics. He explains,
“My after-event recollections begin on the morning of Friday 17th March, which is when I began to see the dedication and professionalism of the NHS staff looking after me”
Gilbert was released from hospital on Wednesday 22nd March and, apart from sore ribs due to the CPR, he feels better than he’s felt in a long time!
Having gone through this experience Gilbert has a few thoughts about the low survival rate of people that suffer cardiac arrest. He continues
“It has made me question why the stars are not always aligned for everyone that experiences an event like this."
"I could say I am so lucky to be in the 5% of survivors, but luck didn't really have anything to do with it. The right things were in the right place to make my survival possible - and they should be for everyone.”
He concludes "Following my experience, I strongly believe that:
- It should be compulsory for all businesses (with premises) to have defibrillators installed.
- All businesses should make it compulsory for all capable staff to have CPR Training.
- CPR training should become part of the educational curriculum
- I've found a useful resource which shows how to perform CPR, please take a look! "
Background Information
Gilbert Murphy is founder and current co-owner of HPS Product Recovery Solutions (HPS).
HPS provides liquid product recovery (‘pigging’) solutions to companies in the process industries which transfer liquids through pipelines – increasing increases its customers’ profitability by maximising product yields, reducing waste, increasing sustainability, and improving efficiency.
HPS clients range from food and beverage manufacturers to cosmetics, household liquids paints, coatings and chemicals companies.
Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, HPS has offices in the US, Australia, and global partners worldwide.
