Citric Acid Market Size 3.3 Million Tons and Growth rate (CAGR) of 2.87% | Forecast Report 2023-2028

Citric Acid Market

Citric acid is a weak organic acid and is a natural preservative found in citrus fruits, such as lemons, oranges, and limes. It enhances the tartness and sourness of foods and beverages. It is also used as a pH adjuster and natural antioxidant. Consequently, citric acid finds extensive application in a wide range of industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and cleaning products.

𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising demand for natural additives in the food and beverage (F&B) industry represents one of the key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for convenience foods and the rising trend of healthy eating habits among consumers are acting as major growth inducing factors. Extensive applications of citric acid in personal care products, cleaners and detergents, adhesives and sealants, coatings, inks, plastics, and polymers are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing demand for packaged foods and ready to drink (RTD) beverages, the expanding population, the rise in disposable income levels and consumer expenditure capacities, the growing awareness about the benefits of natural ingredients, and the rise in the demand for clean-label products, are driving the market growth of citric acid across the globe.

𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the global citric acid market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Some of these key players include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

• Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

• RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

• Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

• Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

• S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on application, form and region.

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Household Detergents and Cleaners

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Anhydrous

• Liquid

Breakup by Region:

• Western Europe

• United States

• China

• Middle East and Africa

• Central/Eastern Europe

• Brazil

• India

