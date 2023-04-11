Christensen Inc. Expands into Southwest Region, Acquiring Branded Fuel Supply Contracts in Arizona

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, Wash., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christensen Inc., a leading distributor of fuels, lubricants, and propane in the Pacific Northwest, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Southwest region. The company has acquired supply contracts for branded fuel locations in the Greater Phoenix and Tucson, AZ areas from Southwest Fuel Supply, a California Fuel Supply, Inc. subsidiary. This strategic acquisition marks Christensen's fuel delivery debut in this region, further strengthening its growth strategy.



Justin Christensen, Vice President of Retail Fuels, commented, “We are extremely excited about what this opportunity means for the Christensen team, our branded fuel partners, and especially for our customers. In recent years we have developed a unique suite of services that we are pleased to offer to retailers in new geographies. We are grateful to the California Fuel Supply team and look forward to building upon the elevated level of service that has become synonymous with their name in the greater Phoenix and Tucson markets.”

With this acquisition, Christensen will begin to supply unbranded and branded fuel to gas stations in this region, featuring 76, Valero, and Mobil products. The company also provides dedicated account management and time-saving solutions through its award-winning customer portal and app. This technology received the 2022 Phillips 66 Innovation Award for enabling retailers to monitor fuel levels, manage orders, and access reports.

Clint Mercer, Vice President of California Fuel Supply, stated that Christensen's history of proven successes made the decision to partner an easy one. "Christensen has built an excellent reputation in this industry. It is evident how they genuinely care about their customers and consistently go the extra mile to help them succeed."

Christensen now supplies over 300 retail sites across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Arizona, offering branded fuel products from industry giants like Chevron, Shell, Phillips 66, 76, Marathon, Mobil, Sinclair, Sunoco, and VP Racing Fuels.

About Christensen Inc.:

Established in 1935, Christensen is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Richland, Washington. With over 500 employees across the Pacific Northwest and nationwide, the company utilizes decades of industry experience and state-of-the-art technology to transform the ordering, delivery, and management of fuels, lubricants, and propane.

